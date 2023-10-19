London's National Theatre Will Try Out 6:30 Performances Beginning in February

From February 2024 London's National Theatre will pilot a selected number of early evening performances at 6.30pm. This trial follows a major piece of research undertaken by the National Theatre in recent months to understand more from audiences about their post- Covid lifestyles and habits, including varying working patterns and journey times, particularly for those living outside of London. The early evening performances offer flexibility for audiences to make the most of their evening, with more time after curtain down to eat or to travel.

The 6.30pm performances will fall on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with a limited number available for every new production playing on the South Bank in the first half of the year.

Tickets for the National Theatre’s upcoming season will go on sale to the public on Thursday 9 November.

About the National Theatre

