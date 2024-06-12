Liza Minnelli Documentary Premieres at Tribeca Festival 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tribeca 2024 presented the world premiere of a new documentary centered on the legendary Broadway performer, Liza Minnelli, today.

There will be two public screenings of Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story at the festival, the first on Thursday, June 13 at 5:00pm EST at Village East Cinema - Theater 7 and the second on Saturday, June 15 at 5:30pm EST at Village East Cinema - Theater 1. Tickets for public screenings are limited.

In a Facebook post, Minnelli shared:

Bonjour Paris… Hiya Kids,

I’ve often said the day I was born I popped outta Momma and the press took a picture. They’ve been taking them ever since. Sadly, when some sleaze balls don’t know the truth, they just make up junk. Tonight, words, images, music from my life will be on display because of my forever friends at the Tribeca Film Festival, where “Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story” shows up on screen. As for moi? I’m packing treasures designed by my friend Elsa Peretti, for a jaunt to Paris, working on a very special project. And yes, I will be visiting my bijoutierère, Tiffany & Co.

My beloved sister Lorna Luft, who makes an all too brief appearance, and I decided we couldn’t, shouldn’t, wouldn’t sit in the audience to watch a tribute to me, about me. Shades of Sunset Boulevard? Yikes! This film from @atlasmediacorp, Bruce David Klein and a gaggle of producers is my gift to you. I hope you love it. If you don’t, keep it to yourself…Ha! It shows my history and my life today and is only the beginning of renewing this phase of new ways to create at the ripe old age of 78! I don’t feel a day over… who the hell knows. Some trashy rags lie and say I’m too “fragile” to travel. How dumb is that? Honey, sitting in a Gulf Stream is smoother and more luxurious than any damn wheel chair. Which yes, I use sometimes. Babies, I still travel. Still love living life on my terms with a tight circle of people I adore. I’m finally free to have fun… “my heart has wings”. If you’re at @Tribeca, write me here and let me know what you think. I’ll get back to as many of you as I can. And remember it’s the Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story.

Meet Nadar Sarkhosh, our pilot whose Eyes in the Skies, keep us safe and comfy. Thank you Michael and Terrence for sharing your plane.

P.S. Happy #Pride Everyone!

The film brings the dazzling, complex period of Liza’s life in the 1970s, just after the tragic death of her mother, into focus. Liza confronts a range of personal and professional challenges on the way to becoming a bonafide legend. Over the years, Liza seeks out extraordinary mentors: Kay Thompson, Fred Ebb, Charles Aznavour, Halston, and Bob Fosse. They all help her transform from a performer with boundless raw talent and famous parents into a mature, beautifully polished, superstar of stage and screen. Liza takes the world by storm in films ("Cabaret", "New York, New York", "Arthur"), television specials ("Liza with a Z"), concerts (Carnegie Hall, Radio City), and Broadway shows ("The Act", "Chicago", "Liza’s at the Palace"). Her influence extends into fashion, nightlife, art and culture. Along the way, Liza earned an Oscar, an Emmy, four Tonys, a Grammy – and the undeniable status of living legend. Featuring interviews with Minnelli, Mia Farrow, Ben Vereen, Lorna Luft and more.