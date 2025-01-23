Liza Minnelli Documentary Begins Regional Screenings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story is beginning to screen at select locations in the United States. The film, a documentary centering on Broadway legend Liza Minnelli, is having its first January screening tonight at The Donald M. Ephraim Sun & Stars International Film Festival in Florida.

Beginning tomorrow January 24, the movie will open at IFC Center New York City and on January 31 will open at Laemmle’s Royal in Los Angeles and Town Center in Encino, California, with a national rollout to follow.

In a new social media post, Minnelli encouraged fans to see the film, noting the positive response it has received from festival screenings: "Directed by Bruce David Klein featuring my baby, genius and artist Michael Feinstein, my darling sister Lorna, who deserves a documentary all her own, and others. After fun sneak peeks at fabulous film festivals across the country, it’s finally opening in theaters tomorrow! I’m so excited to be back on tour - at the cinema!"

Take a look below for the full schedule of screenings and visit the official website for the latest updates.

Screening Schedule

Sun & Stars International Film Festival- Palm Beach, FL- JAN 23 ONLY!

IFC Center- New York, NY- OPENS JANUARY 24TH!

Barrymore Film Center- Fort Lee, NJ- JAN 26 ONLY!

Hot Docs Cinema- Toronto, ON- JAN 31 & Feb 2 ONLY!

Harkin's Shea 14- Scottsdale, AZ- OPENS JANUARY 31!

Sedona Film-Mary D. Fisher Theater- Sedona, AZ- OPENS JANUARY 31!

Vancouver International Film Center- Vancouver, BC- OPENS JANUARY 31!

Camelot- Palm Springs, CA- OPENS JANUARY 31!

Tropic Cinema- Key West, FL- OPENS JANUARY 31!

Mayfair Theatre- Ottawa, ON- OPENS JANUARY 31!

Riviera Theater- Santa Barbara, CA- OPENS JANUARY 31!

Laemmle Town Center- Encino, CA- OPENS JANUARY 31!

Laemmle Royal- Los Angeles, CA- OPENS JANUARY 31!

Time & Space Ltd.- Hudson, NY- OPENS JANUARY 31!

Savor Cinema- Fort Lauderdale, FL- FEB 1 - 6 ONLY!

Fox Theater- Toronto, ON- FEB 2 ONLY!

The Avon- Stamford, CT- FEB 5 ONLY!

Cinestudio- Hartford, CT- FEBRUARY 7-9 ONLY!

Regent Theater- Arlington, MA- FEB 7-9 ONLY!

Laemmle Noho 7- North Hollywood, CA- OPENS FEB 7!

Cinema Paradiso- Hollywood, FL- FEB 14-20 ONLY!

Esquire- Cincinnati, OH- OPENS FEB 21!

The Dietrich Theater- Tunkhannock, PA- FEB 23, 28, MAR 6 & 9 ONLY!

The Belcourt- Nashville, TN- FEB 24 ONLY!

Triplex Cinema- Great Barrington, MA- FEB 28- MAR 6 ONLY!

The Roxie Cinema- San Francisco, CA- OPENS FEB 28!

Bedford Playhouse- Bedford, NY- FEB 28- MAR 6 ONLY!

The Moviehouse- Millerton, NY- FEB 28- MAR 6 ONLY!

Pelham Picture House- Pelham, NY- FEB 28- MAR 6 ONLY!

United Westerly- Westerly, RI- FEB 28-MAR 6 ONLY!

State Theater- Modesto, CA- MARCH 7-13 ONLY!

Sie Film Center- Denver, CO- OPENS MARCH 7!

Harris Theater- Pittsburgh, PA- OPENS MARCH 7!

Lakeside Theater- Rangeley, ME- OPENS MARCH 21!

The documentary brings the dazzling, complex period of Liza’s life in the 1970s, just after the tragic death of her mother, into focus. Liza confronts a range of personal and professional challenges on the way to becoming a bonafide legend. Over the years, Liza seeks out extraordinary mentors: Kay Thompson, Fred Ebb, Charles Aznavour, Halston, and Bob Fosse. They all help her transform from a performer with boundless raw talent and famous parents into a mature, beautifully polished, superstar of stage and screen.

Liza takes the world by storm in films ("Cabaret", "New York, New York", "Arthur"), television specials ("Liza with a Z"), concerts (Carnegie Hall, Radio City), and Broadway shows ("The Act", "Chicago", "Liza’s at the Palace"). Her influence extends into fashion, nightlife, art and culture. Along the way, Liza earned an Oscar, an Emmy, four Tonys, a Grammy – and the undeniable status of living legend. The movie features interviews with Minnelli, Mia Farrow, Ben Vereen, Lorna Luft and more. The world premiere screening of the film took place in 2024 at the Tribeca Film Festival. Read the reviews here and watch the trailer below.