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Photos: SCHMIGADOON! Cast Reunites at Museum of Broadway for Album Signing

See photos of Alex Brightman, Sara Chase and Ana Gasteyer, and more.

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Members of the original Broadway cast of Schmigadoon! reunited at the Museum of Broadway to celebrate the release of the Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) on CD and vinyl. Fans were treated to a meet and greet and memorabilia signing with original stars 2026 Tony Award nominees Alex Brightman, Sara Chase and Ana Gasteyer, along with Ann Harada, Brad Oscar, Isabelle McCalla, Ivan Hernandez, Maulik Pancholy, Max Clayton, McKenzie Kurtz, Ayaan Diop and Miles McNicoll.

Rounding out the Original Broadway Company featured on the album are Afra Hines, Becca Petersen, Brandon Block, Clyde Alves, Jess LeProtto, Joshua Burrage, Kaleigh Cronin, Keven Quillon, Kimberly Immanuel, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Lyrica Woodruff, Maria Briggs, Miles McNicoll, Nathan Lucrezio, Richard Riaz Yoder, Shina Ann Morris, and Zachary Downer.

Steven Malone leads the Schmigadoon! album orchestra (the Schmorchestra!), which features: Kelly Thomas, Julia Adamy, Joe Nero, Simon Kafka, Colleen Bernstein, Burt Mason, Jay Webb, Melissa Muñoz, Caroline Cassio, Elizabeth Nielsen, Rahel Lulseged, Vito Chiavuzzo, Steven Lyon and Noelle Rueschman.

From Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels, this brand-new comedy trapped inside a big Broadway musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, with a book and Emmy Award-winning score by Cinco Paul, orchestrations from Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, music supervision and arrangements from David Chase, music direction from Steven Malone, scenic design from Scott Pask, costume design from Linda Cho, lighting design from Donald Holder, sound design from Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design from Tom Watson and makeup design from Ashley Ryan.

Photo credit: Tricia Baron

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More on this show: SCHMIGADOON! Wins 2026 ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus · 6/5/2026




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