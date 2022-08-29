Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Listen: 'Truly Inspiring' Authors Discuss Their Books Live From Bryant Park on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Authors include Zain Asher, Karen Hopkins, Katherine Gregorio and Tim McLoughlin.

Aug. 29, 2022  

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

The latest episode was recorded live from Bryant Park! This episode features a panel discussion with the authors of "truly inspiring" books written by "truly inspiring" authors - Zain Asher, Karen Hopkins, Katherine Gregorio and Tim McLoughlin.

Katherine Gregorio, author of 'The Double Life of Katharine Clark' gave an elevator pitch about her book, talking about the story.

"'The Double Life of Katharine Clark' is a true Cold War adventure story, that explores a time in my great-Aunt, Katharine Clark's life, when she was a stringer as a foreign correspondent behind the iron curtain," Gregorio revealed. "And she saw something that no one else saw in her cohort of correspondents, that caused her to persue a story with man who, by all definitions was her enemy. As she pursued the story, she became friends with him and ended up smuggling his papers out under the eyes of the secret police in order to bring his ideas to the West...because what he had to say was very important."

"The books that her produced went on to sell 3 million copies in the West," she explained.

Listen to the full episode below!



