Listen: REEFER MADNESS Releases New Los Angeles Cast Recording

Reefer Madness: New Los Angeles Cast Recording, featuring the full cast from its 25th Anniversary Los Angeles revival, is available now! The full album can be found on CD and streaming and digital formats today, January 10, 2025. Listen to the full album below!

The CD features two bonus tracks not available on the digital album. With music by Dan Studney and lyrics by Kevin Murphy, this revival, directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff, and substantially revised from the original, has garnered rave reviews. Read the reviews here. The album is produced by Michael Croiter, Kevin Murphy, and Dan Studney, with the production’s music director David Lamoureux serving as co-producer.

Reefer Madness: New Los Angeles Cast Recording showcases the energy of the Los Angeles production, which debuted at the historic Hollywood venue, The Whitley. The cast includes Nicole Parker as Mae Coleman, alongside Thomas Dekker as Ralph Wiley, Anthony Norman as Jimmy Harper, Darcy Rose Byrnes as Mary Lane, J. Elaine Marcos as Sally De Bain, Bryan Daniel Porter as Lecturer/Jesus/FDR/Jack/Goatman/George Washington, and many more. Check out photos from the Los Angeles production here.

The show, inspired by the 1936 exploitation film Reefer Madness, takes a satirical and wildly fun look at the dangers of marijuana, with its bold music, hilarious lyrics, and unforgettable characters. Reefer Madness The Musical premiered in 1999, winning multiple Ovation, Garland, and L.A. Drama Critics Circle awards. The musical gained a cult following for its satirical take on the 1936 anti-marijuana propaganda film, transforming it into a high-energy, comedic, and music-driven theatrical event.