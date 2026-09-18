Listen: ONCE EVERY HUNDRED YEARS Song Cycle by William Finn Available Now

Once Every Hundred Years – a new song cycle by two-time Tony Award winner William Finn (Falsettos, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) and Danny Ursetti (Regretting Almost Everything) – is now available in digital and streaming formats. Recorded live at the New York supper club 54 Below, the album features Jeff Blumenkrantz (Bright Star, Murder for Two), Demond Green (Sister Act, The Toxic Avenger), and Zachary Noah Piser (2025 Drama Desk nominee; Maybe Happy Ending, Dear Evan Hansen). The evening was directed by Joe Calarco with music direction by Benji Goldsmith and orchestrations by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Starobin. The album is produced by Michael J. Moritz, Jr., with Lauren Taslitz serving as executive producer. To stream or download Once Every Hundred Years, please visit orcd.co/oehy or listen below:

About Once Every Hundred Years

Once Every Hundred Years is a song cycle about life, love, aging, and art. Set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, the show is furious and funny, outrageous and intimate, always surprising, and surprisingly moving. This new album presents a unique opportunity to hear this final work by the beloved and truly singular William Finn.

In 2015, Danny Ursetti moved from Southern California to New York City to attend the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing program at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. He participated in William Finn's lyric writing class and his life changed forever.

Bill immediately recognized Danny's talent and asked him to serve as his music assistant on the 2016 Tony-nominated Broadway revival of Falsettos. In summer 2017, and again the following summer, Danny served as Bill's music assistant at Barrington Stage Company. Bill and Danny's artistic connection and friendship deepened, and they began collaborating on songs.

2020 provided an opportunity for Bill and Danny to write a song cycle together. Bill decided to write lyrics inspired by the pandemic. Danny and Bill both regularly ran their work by Lauren, who became an important part of their creative process.

In August 2021, Once Every Hundred Years was presented in The Rotunda Room – aka Bill's living room – in Billsville, MA. Bill and Danny continued to develop the song cycle. In July 2024, Once Every Hundred Years, featuring Blumenkrantz, Green, and Piser, and produced by Lauren, was presented as part of Bill's 50th Reunion at Williams College.

It was Bill's wish that the song cycle be presented in New York. After he passed in April 2025, Lauren and Danny accepted Jennifer Ashley Tepper's invitation to present the song cycle in New York at 54 Below. This album is the recording of that concert.

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