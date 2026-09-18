Photos: THE GREAT GATSBY Celebrates 1000 Broadway Performances

Broadway's smash musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby celebrated its 1000th performance last night, as it continues 'roaring on' in its third year at The Broadway Theatre (53rd & Broadway). Check out photos of the celebration.

To celebrate the occasion, the current cast toasted the over 1 million people who have seen the production live on Broadway, enjoyed a custom cake created by their neighbors at Angelina Bakery, provided that evening's audience with collector's edition playbills, one-night-only stage door photo ops, a limited quantity of exclusive merchandise and more!

The production currently stars starring television and film star China Anne McClain (Descendants franchise, "Black Lightning", "A.N.T. Farm"), in her musical stage debut, as Daisy Buchanan; returning star Ryan McCartan (Heathers The Musical, Wicked, "Liv & Maddie") in the titular role of Jay Gatsby; Olivier Award-nominee Corbin Bleu (High School Musical franchise, Kiss Me Kate) as Nick Carraway; and beloved singer and actress Naturi Naughton-Lewis ("Power", Fame, ABC's "Queens") as Jordan Baker.

F. Scott Fitzgerald's timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby, the hit show transporting sold-out audiences on "a glitzy, glamorous romp through the Roaring 20s." The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it is alive on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

Rounding out the current principal cast are John Behlmann (Tootsie, Shucked) as Tom Buchanan, Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!) as Myrtle Wilson, Charlie Pollock (Urinetown, "The Good Wife") as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Moulin Rouge, Waitress) as Meyer Wolfsheim. The production's standout ensemble features The production's standout ensemble features Alexis Hasbrouck (Moulin Rouge Nat'l Tour), Curtis Holland (Mean Girls), Nathaniel Hunt (Moulin Rouge National Tour), Traci Elaine Lee (Shucked), Alicia Lundgren (Funny Girl), Dariana Mullen (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), Dan Rosales (Trevor: The Musical), Dave Schoonover (Bad Cinderella), Sara Sheperd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Kyla Stone (Harmony), Preston Taylor (Moulin Rouge Nat'l Tour), Damani Van Rensalier (Hamilton), Matt Wiercinski (Anastasia Nat'l Tour), and Jonathan Young (Les Misérables Nat'l Tour). Kurt Csolak (Funny Girl), Haley Fish (Cats), Morgan Harrison (Beetlejuice), Justin Keats (Moulin Rouge Nat'l Tour), Drew Lake (The Great Gatsby in Korea), Brandon J. Large (Aladdin Nat'l Tour), Emily Anne Nester (The Great Gatsby Korea), Alex Prakken (New York, New York), and Elena Ricardo (Water for Elephants) round out the cast as swings.

Through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, featuring music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), The Great Gatsby was adapted for the Broadway stage by Jonathan Larson Grant-winning playwright Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley ("Mariah's Magical Christmas Special", "Dancing with the Stars") — the creative team meticulously assembled by producer Chunsoo Shin, President of OD Company and the first Korean producer to lead produce on Broadway, who also led the development of the musical adaptation.

The musical's award-winning production design features scenic & projection design by Drama Desk Award winner Paul Tate de Poo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman's Guide...), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), and hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier. Arrangements are by Jason Howland, Orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), the Music Director is Daniel Edmonds (Strictly Ballroom), and the music producer is Grammy Award winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio (Beautiful – cast album). Fight & Intimacy Coordinator is Rocío Mendez. Casting is by C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet) and the Production Stage Manager is Brian Bogin (The Great Comet, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool). Mark Shacket (Funny Girl, Slave Play) of Foresight Theatrical serves as Executive Producer.

One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby is a New York Times and USA Today perennial best seller. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted into television shows, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the blockbuster Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Of the Broadway production, The Estate of F. Scott Fitzgerald says, "This production is a big, bold, Broadway version of The Great Gatsby. It's thrilling to see these indelible characters and iconic moments from the novel come to life on stage. This stage production, which honors the novel and its history while also speaking clearly to today's audiences, is a terrific new iteration of this classic work."

The world premiere engagement of The Great Gatsby was the highest grossing show in Paper Mill Playhouse history. That production, which ran October 12–November 12, 2023, also broke the theater's all-time record for ticket sales in a single day and sold out the entire run before its very first performance. The Broadway run – which started previews Friday, March 29, 2024, and opened on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre – continued the show's record-breaking path, twice smashing The Broadway Theatre's box office records for weekly sales, in 2024 and 2025. Since opening, the production has sold over 1 million tickets, welcoming patrons from all 50 states and more than 100 countries. Its success has since gone global, with productions launched in London's West End; Seoul, South Korea; and on U.S. National Tour.

Photo Credit: The Great Gatsby on Broadway

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