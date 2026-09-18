Lea Michele, Steven Sater & More Pay Tribute to Duncan Sheik
The Tony-winning Spring Awakening composer tragically passed away on Thursday.
Tributes have started to pour in for Tony Award winner Duncan Sheik, who tragically passed away on Thursday. Lea Michele, Steven Sater, Kathryn Gallagher, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more honored the late composer.
Michele, who starred in the original production of Spring Awakening, took to her Instagram Story and shared an old photo of the two of them.
“I met Duncan when I was 14 years old,” she shared. “I listened to a demo on tape of him singing songs from Spring Awakening outside of my middle school before my first audition... I’m at a loss for words. This one hurts and does not seem real. Thank you for everything you gave us. And for the time we had together. Sending all my love and prayers now to Nora, Ines, and Duncan’s family.”
Steven Sater posted a photo of the two of them, writing: "Now he’ll walk on my arm through the distant night and I won’t let him stray from my heart… Beloved Duncan."
Lin-Manuel Miranda posted lyrics to Spring Awakening on his story, sharing a message.
"Thank you Duncan," he wrote. "You woke musical theater up with your thrilling, urgent music and it reverberates still. Sending love to your family and collaborators and blasting your music so loud today and always."
Kathryn Gallagher, who appeared in the Broadway revival of Spring Awakening, shared a lengthy letter about how she went from being a fan to friend and collaborator.
"Last week we joked that his illness was really poorly timed because New York is having a real Duncan Sheik renaissance this fall. I said no I think this is great timing, I think you're gonna make your best work yet out of this moment. We made plans for me to help build out his new studio this week so he could get back to it. He was prolific, always creating something beautiful and I've never been more grateful for that, for all the songs he's left us with. I miss you, Duncan. I love you. I'll never be able to thank you enough."
The Instagram accounts for two of his musicals, Spring Awakening and Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, shared statements.
Elizabeth Teeter, who worked with Sheik in the 2019 off-Broadway musical The Secret Life of Bees, took to social media to share a video and photos.
"Duncan, your music changed my life," she posted. "This score and this show opened up a part of my artistry I didn’t know existed and I’ve never felt more at home than singing these songs. Rest in peace and thank you for everything."
Casey Likes, a fan of Sheik's work, took to social media to honor him.
Absolutely heartbreaking. Thank you for everything you’ve done for so many people through song and through your generosity. Love You Duncan Sheik.— Casey Likes (@justcaseylikes) September 18, 2026
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
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