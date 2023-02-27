Listen: Nicholas Podany Talks Apple TV+'s HELLO TOMORROW! and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's episode features stage and screen actor and singer/songwriter Nicholas Podany! Nicholas talked about his Apple TV+ series Hello Tomorrow!, how he caught the performing bug, and more.

"I think I was seven years old and I was Conrad Birdie in Bye Bye Birdie, kind of like a school play," he said. "I remember the feeling of the difference between before going on stage and after going on stage, and loving that feeling so much, of that kind of release and relief, and inspiration, and just pure energy, was pretty amazing."

Listen to the full episode below!

Classically trained actor Nicholas Podany is quickly making a name for himself in the world of entertainment. Nicholas started his career on Broadway in the wildly successful play Harry Potter and The Cursed Child as Albus Potter.

Nicholas will next be seen in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Hello Tomorrow! alongside Billy Crudup, Hank Azaria and Allison Pill. The series, which is set in a retro-future world, centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. It will premiere in February of 2023.His other television credits include: the CW's Hart of Dixie and Netflix's Archive 81.

Nicholas is also a singer songwriter, who served as a singer/bassist for the rock band Across Coves. The band has embarked on many tours across the country, opening for bands such as Maroon 5. Nicholas has also released four solo songs, including "Telling Myself" which was released in February 2020.Nicholas is a Juilliard graduate who currently resides in New York City.