Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Listen: Nicholas Podany Talks Apple TV+'s HELLO TOMORROW! and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Hear the full episode here, where Nicholas discusses his career, how he caught the acting bug, and more!

Feb. 27, 2023  

Listen: Nicholas Podany Talks Apple TV+'s HELLO TOMORROW! and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's episode features stage and screen actor and singer/songwriter Nicholas Podany! Nicholas talked about his Apple TV+ series Hello Tomorrow!, how he caught the performing bug, and more.

"I think I was seven years old and I was Conrad Birdie in Bye Bye Birdie, kind of like a school play," he said. "I remember the feeling of the difference between before going on stage and after going on stage, and loving that feeling so much, of that kind of release and relief, and inspiration, and just pure energy, was pretty amazing."

Listen to the full episode below!

Classically trained actor Nicholas Podany is quickly making a name for himself in the world of entertainment. Nicholas started his career on Broadway in the wildly successful play Harry Potter and The Cursed Child as Albus Potter.

Nicholas will next be seen in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Hello Tomorrow! alongside Billy Crudup, Hank Azaria and Allison Pill. The series, which is set in a retro-future world, centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. It will premiere in February of 2023.His other television credits include: the CW's Hart of Dixie and Netflix's Archive 81.

Nicholas is also a singer songwriter, who served as a singer/bassist for the rock band Across Coves. The band has embarked on many tours across the country, opening for bands such as Maroon 5. Nicholas has also released four solo songs, including "Telling Myself" which was released in February 2020.Nicholas is a Juilliard graduate who currently resides in New York City.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
VIDEO: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Teases Score in Honor of the Snow Day Photo
VIDEO: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Teases Score in Honor of the Snow Day
New York, New York has released a new clip from the score on their Twitter account in honor of Saturday's snow day in NYC. New York, New York features music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb, and features additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights). Watch the video here!
Andy Karl to Rejoin INTO THE WOODS at the Kennedy Center This Weekend Photo
Andy Karl to Rejoin INTO THE WOODS at the Kennedy Center This Weekend
The critically acclaimed and much-beloved production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods will welcome back Andy Karl to the company playing Rapunzel’s Prince for the production’s opening weekend in D.C. Additionally, Jason Forbach, presently playing Rapunzel’s Prince, steps into the role of The Baker while Sebastian Arcelus recovers from an injury sustained earlier in the week.
Photos: In Rehearsal with Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, and the Cast of CAME Photo
Photos: In Rehearsal with Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, and the Cast of CAMELOT!
Featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot is scheduled to begin performances on Thursday, March 9, 2023, and open on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Check out rehearsal photos here!
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for CAMELOT on Broadway Photo
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for CAMELOT on Broadway
Watch a sneak peek of Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap, and more in Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater, beginning previews on Broadway next month!

From This Author - Little Known Facts w/ Ilana Levine

       As an actress, Ilana Levine has performed on stage and screen to critical acclaim. She has produced films and plays.  She is a wife, daughter, mother and activist.read more about this author)


Listen: Jennifer Simard Talks Her Stage and Screen Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Jennifer Simard Talks Her Stage and Screen Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
February 20, 2023

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features Tony nominated actor Jennifer Simard! Simard talked about her career and more in this episode. Listen to the full episode here!
Listen: Tamsen Fadal Talks THE BROADWAY SHOW and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Tamsen Fadal Talks THE BROADWAY SHOW and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
February 13, 2023

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features news anchor and entertainment host Tamsen Fadal. Fadal is known as a primetime evening news anchor in New York City and the host of a nationally syndicated entertainment show.
Listen: Filmmaker Liz Garbus Talks Her Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Filmmaker Liz Garbus Talks Her Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
February 6, 2023

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features filmmaker Liz Garbus!  In the episode, Liz discussed her career, how she got her start, and more.
Listen: Producer Jenny Gersten Talks Her Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Producer Jenny Gersten Talks Her Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
January 30, 2023

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features producer and artistic director Jenny Gersten! Listen to the full episode here!
Listen: Scott Wittman Talks SOME LIKE IT HOT and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Scott Wittman Talks SOME LIKE IT HOT and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
January 23, 2023

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award winning lyricist, director, writer, and conceiver, Scott Wittman! Scott discussed his career, and his most recent Broadway project, Some Like It Hot, on the podcast.
share