Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Director/Choreographer Lorin Latarro

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Lorin Latarro- the choreographer for Broadway's MRS. DOUBTFIRE, ALMOST FAMOUS, The Public's THE VISITOR, and Broadway bound THE OUTSIDERS and LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE.

How did her career path take her to Broadway? "I had two goals [after Juilliard]. The first was to dance in a few modern dance companies and travel around the world. My second goal was to shift over to Broadway. I recognized by my third year [of traveling with Momix] that it was not a place that I saw myself long-term, because I love to travel, but doing it 50 weeks a year... it's hard. So I started auditioning for Broadway," she explained.

Lorin choreographed Broadway and London's WAITRESS and LA TRAVIATA at The Met Opera. Lorin is directing Candace Bushnell's one woman show, IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY.

Additional Broadway choreography includes Les Liaisons Dangereuse with Janet McTeer and Liev Schreiber, and Waiting for Godot with Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart. Lorin is the Associate Choreographer of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and American Idiot. Rigoletto at The Met Opera (assoc), Huey Lewis's Heart of Rock And Roll (Old Globe), Merrily We Roll Along (Roundabout), Chess (The Kennedy Center), Lin-Manuel Miranda's 21 Chump Street for "This American Life" (Brooklyn Academy of Music), The Public Theater's Twelfth Night and The Odyssey (Delacorte Theater), Queen of the Night which garnered a Drama Desk Award (Diamond Horseshoe), Assassins, Fanny, and God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater (City Center Encores!), Superhero (Second Stage), Beaches (Drury Lane Theatre), and A Christmas Carol (McCarter Theatre Center).

Lorin directed #DateMe at The Westside Theatre, A Taste Of Things To Come at Chicago On Broadway and The York.

Lorin performed in fourteen Broadway shows including Twyla Tharp's Movin' Out, Fosse, Swing!, Kiss Me Kate, A Chorus Line, and Man Of La Mancha. Lorin danced for Robert Wilson, Martha Graham, and Momix. Lorin has also worked with Pina Bausch, Jiri Kylian, Robert Battle, Frankie Manning, Ryan Francois, Pete Townsend, Green Day, Sara Bareilles, Melissa Etheridge, Cameron Crowe, and Charlize Theron.

Ms. Latarro holds a BFA from The Juilliard School where she is also an adjunct professor. She also holds a degree from NYU Tisch Film And Television Directing Fundamentals. She is a Drama Desk, Lortel, and Chita Rivera nominee. Lorin has traveled to India and Africa multiple times to work with The Gates Foundation in family health and planning. Lorin is the founder of ArtAmmmo.org Artists Against Gun Violence as seen in the NY Times, PBS, Rachel Maddow, BBC.

Listen to the full episode below!