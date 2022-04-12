Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Brad Oscar

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Broadway's Brad Oscar!

Brad Oscar has been seen on Broadway in Mrs. Doubtfire, Something Rotten! (Tony nomination), Big Fish, Nice Work..., The Addams Family, Spamalot, The Producers (Tony nomination), Jekyll & Hyde and Aspects of Love. National Tours: The Phantom of the Opera, Young Frankenstein, Jekyll & Hyde. West End: The Producers. Off Broadway: Broadway Bounty Hunter, Nassim, Sweeney Todd (Barrow Street Theatre), Forbidden Broadway (Theater East). Regional credits: The Gods of Comedy (McCarter/Old Globe), Hairspray (KC Starlight), The Squirrels (La Jolla Playhouse), Fiddler on the Roof (Barrington Stage), Barnum (Asolo Rep, Maltz Jupiter Theatre; Carbonell Award for Best Actor, Musical), The Mystery of Irma Vep, Cabaret, Damn Yankees (Arena Stage). Film: Ghost Town, The Producers. TV: Madam Secretary, Smash, The Good Wife, three Law & Order.