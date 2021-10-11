Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine & Kristolyn Lloyd

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Kristolyn Lloyd, who most recently starred Jo March in an Off-Broadway Production of Little Women and Princess Faye in Bliss the Musical in Seattle. She is most known for originating the role of Alana Beck in the Tony Award Winning musical Dear Evan Hansen as well as more noticeable roles such as Heather Duke in Heather the Musical Off-Broadway and Dayzee on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

She has worked as an audition coach, teacher, and director for all ages and was more recently honored with the Core Values Award for Artistry Professionalism and Compassion by Broadway For All, an organization committed to the inclusion and equity of BIPOC young professionals in the arts. She has directed and produced her own shows as well as assisted for Tony Award winning directors. She is an Activist and an Artist and is passionate about investing in and educating a more diverse and eclectic future generation of artist.

Her training includes a BFA from Carnegie Mellon University, John Rosenfeld Studios, and The Upright Citizens Brigade. Before having a successful acting career spent her summers coaching competitive swimmers and Tri-athletes. She was a lifeguard and a fitness instructor for all ages but specialized in cardio and plyometrics training. When she has the time she trains and runs in marathons and triathlons on the east and west coast or you can find her in Cross Fit or Core Rhythm Fitness. She believes that the way you do one thing is the way you do everything and that pushing yourself physically has mental and spiritual benefits.When training or co-training she focuses on the now and achieving personal goals one step at a time in the gym and in the kitchen.

"I somehow found my way to the stage in high school and decided that this was what I wanted to do," she explains. "I feel like my story wasn't very romantic at that point... for the most part I really did fall into theatre simply because sports didn't work out, and I'm so glad because I love my life!"

Listen below as she talks even more about her journey to Broadway and what's up next!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski