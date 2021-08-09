Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine & Bill Irwin

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features stage and screen star Bill Irwin. "I grew up in the 1950s with Jackie Gleason, Art Carney, Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin as my heroes, which of course I only knew through this fairly New Medium... I came into being right at the cusp of this technology that we live in," Irwin explained.

"As I got further infected by the virus that performers pray to and found out that, for better and worse, it was my life's work, I saw people in front of me, live. Often they were people who no one would recognize by name now. That's sometimes the nature of live performance. It's a less elevated celebritory process than television and film. But I would see someone do a dance step and think, 'That's a magic I have to have!'"

Bill is an Original member of Kraken and San Francisco's Pickle Family Circus. Original works include: On Beckett, Old Hats, Fool Moon, Largely New York, The Harlequin Studies, Mr. Fox: A Rumination, The Happiness Lecture, and The Regard of Flight.

Theatre: The Iceman Cometh, Show Boat (SF Opera), Endgame, Bye Bye Birdie, Roundabout Theatre Company's revival of Waiting for Godot (2009 Drama Desk Nomination), Broadway/West End revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf (2005 Tony Award, Helen Hayes Award), The Goat or Who is Sylvia, King Lear, Accidental Death of An Anarchist, 5-6-7-8 Dance! , Waiting For Godot at Lincoln Center, Scapin, The Tempest, Garden of Earthly Delights, Texts for Nothing, A Flea In Her Ear, 2003/2004 Signature Theatre Playwright in Residence, The Seagull, A Man's A Man, 3 Cuckolds.

Television: PBS Great Performances: Bill Irwin Clown Prince, Third Rock from the Sun, Northern Exposure, Sesame Street, Elmo's World, The Regard of Flight, Closing Ceremony 1996 Olympic Games, The Cosby Show, The Laramie Project, Subway Stories, Bette Midler: Mondo Beyondo, Law and Order, Life on Mars, A Gifted Man, CSI, The Good Wife, Lights Out, Monday Mornings, Law & Order: SVU, Elementary, Quarry, Sleepy Hollow and Legion on FX.

Film: Irresistible, HBO's Confirmation, Interstellar, Identity Theft, Rachel Getting Married, Higher Ground, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Definitely, Maybe; Igby Goes Down, Lady in the Water, Dark Matter, Raving, Across The Universe, Popeye, Eight Men Out, Silent Tongue, Illuminata, A Midsummer Night's Dream, My Blue Heaven, A New Life, Scenes from a Mall, Stepping Out.

Awards: National Endowment for the Arts Choreographer's Fellowship, a Guggenheim, a Fulbright and a MacArthur Fellowship.