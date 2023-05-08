Listen: Kevin Cahoon Talks SHUCKED and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's episode features Kevin Cahoon!

In this episode, Cahoon shares how he spent his childhood as a rodeo clown and at the age of 13, won best male vocalist on Star Search! Kevin was part of the original cast of The Lion King, and while appearing in that show, he went to see Hedwig and the Angry Inch and was determined to someday play the title role. That wish came true when they added another actor to do the 8th show of the week. Now, after many years of workshopping the musical Shucked, Kevin has been nominated for a 2023 Tony Award for the role of Peanut.

Listen to the full episode below!

Kevin Cahoon's Broadway credits include: Shucked, The Who's Tommy, The Lion King, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Rocky Horror Show, The Wedding Singer. Off Bway: Hedwig and the Angry Inch ( also Boston, San Francisco, Edinburgh Fest ), The Foreigner (Lortel nomination), The Wild Party (MTC), How I Learned To Drive (Second Stage), The Shaggs ( Playwrights Horizons ). TV/ Film: Monarch, Glow, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Nurse Jackie, Modern Family, Good Wife, Six Degrees, NCIS, CSI, Elementary, Franklin and Bash, Odd Mom Out, The Mentalist, Mars Needs Moms, So Cold The River, I Am Michael, Curse Of The Jade Scorpion, One Night, among others. NYU Tisch.

Photo Credit: Dirty Sugar Photography