Listen: Kevin Cahoon Talks SHUCKED and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

After many years of workshopping the musical Shucked, Kevin has been nominated for a 2023 Tony Award for the role of Peanut.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
Video: Watch Phillipa Soo & the CAMELOT Cast Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on THE TODAY Photo 2 Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on TODAY
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards Photo 3 Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month Photo 4 BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's episode features Kevin Cahoon!

In this episode, Cahoon shares how he spent his childhood as a rodeo clown and at the age of 13, won best male vocalist on Star Search! Kevin was part of the original cast of The Lion King, and while appearing in that show, he went to see Hedwig and the Angry Inch and was determined to someday play the title role. That wish came true when they added another actor to do the 8th show of the week. Now, after many years of workshopping the musical Shucked, Kevin has been nominated for a 2023 Tony Award for the role of Peanut.

Listen to the full episode below!

Kevin Cahoon's Broadway credits include: Shucked, The Who's Tommy, The Lion King, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Rocky Horror Show, The Wedding Singer. Off Bway: Hedwig and the Angry Inch ( also Boston, San Francisco, Edinburgh Fest ), The Foreigner (Lortel nomination), The Wild Party (MTC), How I Learned To Drive (Second Stage), The Shaggs ( Playwrights Horizons ). TV/ Film: Monarch, Glow, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Nurse Jackie, Modern Family, Good Wife, Six Degrees, NCIS, CSI, Elementary, Franklin and Bash, Odd Mom Out, The Mentalist, Mars Needs Moms, So Cold The River, I Am Michael, Curse Of The Jade Scorpion, One Night, among others. NYU Tisch.

Photo Credit: Dirty Sugar Photography



BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced Photo
2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced

The 38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were presented on, Sunday, May 7, 2023 at NYU Skirball beginning at 7:00pm EST. Check out the winners here!

Video: Watch the Official Music Video for Webbers Coronation Anthem Photo
Video: Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem

Watch the official music video for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles III and Queen Camila, recorded at Abbey Road Studios with the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Royal Air Force, The Choir of Westminster Abbey, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and more.

Review Roundup: Ivo van Hoves DON GIOVANNI Opens at the Met Photo
Review Roundup: Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI Opens at the Met

Ivo van Hove, the Tony Award–winning director of Broadway’s A View from the Bridge, is making a major Met debut with Mozart’s Don Giovanni (May 5–June 2), re-setting the familiar tale of deceit and damnation in an abstract architectural landscape and shining a light into the work’s dark corners. Read what the critics have to say!

Read the Lyrics for HAMILTODD from the HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham Event Photo
Read the Lyrics for HAMILTODD from the HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham Event

Lin Manuel Miranda has posted the lyrics to HamilTodd from the Hamilton/Sweeney Todd Ham4Ham event on Friday, May 6th. 


From This Author - Little Known Facts w/ Ilana Levine

       As an actress, Ilana Levine has performed on stage and screen to critical acclaim. She has produced films and plays.  She is a wife, daughter, mother and activist.On Br... (read more about this author)

Listen: Kevin Cahoon Talks SHUCKED and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Kevin Cahoon Talks SHUCKED and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
Listen: Deirdre Connolly Talks WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Deirdre Connolly Talks WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
Listen: Zoe Wanamaker Talks Broadway, the West End, and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Zoe Wanamaker Talks Broadway, the West End, and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
Listen: Amy Irving Talks New Album and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana LevineListen: Amy Irving Talks New Album and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine

Videos

Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More Video
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE Video
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU