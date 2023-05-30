Listen: Julian Lerner Talks OLIVER! and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Julian Lerner!

This week on the Little Known Facts Podcast, Lerner takes us behind the scenes from audition to performances as The Artful Dodger in the most recent production of Oliver! at City Center with Benjamin Pajak, Raul Esparza, Lilli Cooper and more. Plus, deep dive into life on the set of The Wonder Years reboot and what he learned from working with Jennifer Garner.

Listen to the full episode below!

The talented Julian Lerner is quickly becoming a star to watch on not only on the stage, but the big screen. Lerner will next be seen starring as 'The Artful Dodger' in New York City Center's production of Lionel Bart's “Oliver!” The show also stars Lilli Cooper, Raúl Esparza, Tam Mutu, Benjamin Pajak, and Mary Testa.Lerner can currently be seen in ABC's hit reboot “The Wonder Years.” Lerner plays 'Brad Hitman,' lead character Dean's (Elisha Williams) best friend, a smart, good-natured kid with a sense of humor. He's described by Adult Dean as “the Pee Wee Reese to my Jackie Robinson. That is, if Pee Wee Reese were Jewish and Jackie Robinson couldn't catch a fly ball.” Set in the same era as the original, the series is a family comedy-drama that looks at how the Williamses, a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, AL, in the turbulent late 1960s made sure it was the Wonder Years for them too. The second season is set to premiere on June 14, 2023. In 2022, Lerner completed production on “Boys of Summer,” a fantasy-adventure film directed by David Henrie. The film, which is set in the summer of 1997, follows a trio of best friends (Lerner, Mason Thames, and Abby James Witherspoon) who team up with a retired detective (Mel Gibson) to confront a supernatural entity that has recently moved to Martha's Vineyard.

Early in 2021, Lerner starred in Netflix's hit film “Yes Day” opposite Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramirez, and Jenna Ortega. Based on the novel of the same name, “Yes Day” follows Allison (Garner) and Carlos (Ramirez) who decide to give their kids a "yes day", where for 24 hours, the children make the rules. Lerner plays their son 'Nando,' a fun, energetic kid who is slightly nerdy and has a love of science. The film was the streaming giant's second-biggest Kids & Family release – it was watched in nearly 53 million homes.

For the past three years, Lerner has played 'Lucas' in the animated series “Alma's Way” for PBS. Written by Sonia Manzano, Maria from “Sesame Street,” the show is inspired by her childhood growing up in the Bronx. 'Lucas' is one of 'Alma's' best friends and is an aspiring pop singer. Lerner can also currently be heard playing the 12-year-old version of Brian Cox in “From Now,” a podcast series available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The podcast also stars Richard Madden, Erin Moriarty, David Dastmalchian, and more.

On the silver screen, Lerner has been seen in Netflix's “Pottersville” where he starred opposite Michael, Shannon, Judy Greer, Ron Perlman, Christina Hendricks, and more. He was also featured in Netflix's animated adaptation of the best-selling video game “Dragon Quest.”

On the stage, he starred in the out-of-town trial for a new Broadway show in Fall 2019 called “Last Days of Summer” as well as touring the country in the National Broadway Tour of Les Misérables.

Nicholas ClarActor | Creator | Podcaster phone: 3306317969email: nicholasclar@yahoo.comaddress: Brooklyn, NY 11216 Please consider the environment before printing this email

--

Stephi Wild (she/her)

Managing Editor – BroadwayWorld

Phone: 203 824 8931

Email: stephi@broadwayworld.com

broadwayworld.com/author/stephi-wild