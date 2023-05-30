Listen: Julian Lerner Talks OLIVER! and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Lerner most recently played The Artful Dodger in Oliver! at City Center.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83 Photo 1 Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83
Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Photo 2 Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Photo 3 Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Photo 4 Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions

Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions

Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Julian Lerner!

This week on the Little Known Facts Podcast, Lerner takes us behind the scenes from audition to performances as The Artful Dodger in the most recent production of Oliver! at City Center with  Benjamin Pajak, Raul Esparza, Lilli Cooper and more. Plus, deep dive into life on the set of The Wonder Years reboot and what he learned from working with Jennifer Garner.

Listen to the full episode below!

The talented Julian Lerner is quickly becoming a star to watch on not only on the stage, but the big screen. Lerner will next be seen starring as 'The Artful Dodger' in New York City Center's production of Lionel Bart's “Oliver!” The show also stars Lilli Cooper, Raúl Esparza, Tam Mutu, Benjamin Pajak, and Mary Testa.Lerner can currently be seen in ABC's hit reboot “The Wonder Years.” Lerner plays 'Brad Hitman,' lead character Dean's (Elisha Williams) best friend, a smart, good-natured kid with a sense of humor. He's described by Adult Dean as “the Pee Wee Reese to my Jackie Robinson. That is, if Pee Wee Reese were Jewish and Jackie Robinson couldn't catch a fly ball.” Set in the same era as the original, the series is a family comedy-drama that looks at how the Williamses, a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, AL, in the turbulent late 1960s made sure it was the Wonder Years for them too. The second season is set to premiere on June 14, 2023.  In 2022, Lerner completed production on “Boys of Summer,” a fantasy-adventure film directed by David Henrie. The film, which is set in the summer of 1997, follows a trio of best friends (Lerner, Mason Thames, and Abby James Witherspoon) who team up with a retired detective (Mel Gibson) to confront a supernatural entity that has recently moved to Martha's Vineyard. 
Early in 2021, Lerner starred in Netflix's hit film “Yes Day” opposite Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramirez, and Jenna Ortega. Based on the novel of the same name, “Yes Day” follows Allison (Garner) and Carlos (Ramirez) who decide to give their kids a "yes day", where for 24 hours, the children make the rules. Lerner plays their son 'Nando,' a fun, energetic kid who is slightly nerdy and has a love of science. The film was the streaming giant's second-biggest Kids & Family release – it was watched in nearly 53 million homes. 
For the past three years, Lerner has played 'Lucas' in the animated series “Alma's Way” for PBS.  Written by Sonia Manzano, Maria from “Sesame Street,” the show is inspired by her childhood growing up in the Bronx. 'Lucas' is one of 'Alma's' best friends and is an aspiring pop singer.  Lerner can also currently be heard playing the 12-year-old version of Brian Cox in “From Now,” a podcast series available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The podcast also stars Richard Madden, Erin Moriarty, David Dastmalchian, and more. 
On the silver screen, Lerner has been seen in Netflix's “Pottersville” where he starred opposite Michael, Shannon, Judy Greer, Ron Perlman, Christina Hendricks, and more. He was also featured in Netflix's animated adaptation of the best-selling video game “Dragon Quest.” 
On the stage, he starred in the out-of-town trial for a new Broadway show in Fall 2019 called “Last Days of Summer” as well as touring the country in the National Broadway Tour of Les Misérables. 

 created with MySignature.ioNicholas ClarActor | Creator | Podcaster phone:  3306317969email:  nicholasclar@yahoo.comaddress:  Brooklyn, NY 11216created with MySignature.iocreated with MySignature.ioPlease consider the environment before printing this emailPlease consider the environment before printing this email 
--

Stephi Wild (she/her)
Managing Editor – BroadwayWorld 

Phone: 203 824 8931 
Email: stephi@broadwayworld.com 

broadwayworld.com/author/stephi-wild 



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Three-Time Tony Award-Winning Designer Robin Wagner Dies at 89 Photo
Three-Time Tony Award-Winning Designer Robin Wagner Dies at 89

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Robin Wagner, who designed scenery for landmark, critically acclaimed Broadway shows for over 50 years.

Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didnt Get Her Character Photo
Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character

In this video, watch as Tony nominee watch as Ruthie Ann Miles chats more about coming home to Broadway in Sweeney Todd, why this role was so important to her, and so much more.

Video: Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Photo
Video: Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Watch Lillias White talk to Mo Rocca of CBS Sunday Morning about performing in Hadestown, her role models while growing up in Brooklyn, and more!

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Elle Woods Lives On A Sheep Farm with Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Elle Woods Lives On A Sheep Farm with Laura Bell Bundy

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap highlights BWW's 20th Anniversary concert, benefitting Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS. Then Jayke is joined by Bway icon, Laura Bell Bundy! Laura shares all about her Tony-nominated time as Elle Woods in the original Broadway cast of Legally Blonde The Musical. She talks about her career highlights, and her activism for women's rights through the arts. Laura's podcast, 'Women of Tomorrow', is also part of the Broadway Podcast Network, and her latest original album of the same name is available to stream everywhere.


From This Author - Little Known Facts w/ Ilana Levine

       As an actress, Ilana Levine has performed on stage and screen to critical acclaim. She has produced films and plays.  She is a wife, daughter, mother and activist.On Br... (read more about this author)

Listen: Julia Mayorga Talks Studying Acting, Working With Greats, and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Julia Mayorga Talks Studying Acting, Working With Greats, and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
Listen: Kevin Cahoon Talks SHUCKED and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Kevin Cahoon Talks SHUCKED and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
Listen: Deirdre Connolly Talks WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Deirdre Connolly Talks WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
Listen: Zoe Wanamaker Talks Broadway, the West End, and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Zoe Wanamaker Talks Broadway, the West End, and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Videos

Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Video Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You