Listen: Jaime Lozano Releases 'Dreamer (The Familia Version)'

Concord Theatricals Recordings has released a new recording of “Dreamer (The Familia Version),” by composer and theatrical artist Jaime Lozano, featuring more than 100 Latine Broadway and off-Broadway performers. Listen now!

This new recording transforms “Dreamer” into a collective celebration of Latine artistry, identity, resilience and possibility – bringing together an extraordinary roster of artists seen on Broadway, off-Broadway, national and internationals tours, the wider theatre community, and film/television. Woven together with over 100 voices, this song pursues the achievement of dreams while honoring the communities that make those dreams possible.

Originally written by Jaime Lozano, with lyrics by Georgie Castilla, “Dreamer” has become emblematic of the aspirations and journeys of artists who dare to imagine a different future. For this new recording, the song has been expanded to include rap lyrics by Brian Quijada and additional rap lyrics by Lozano, creating a musical tapestry that brings together generations, perspectives and artistic voices.

The recording features artists Shelby Acosta, Facundo Agustín, Krystina Alabado, Ioana Alfonso, Isa Antonetti, Robert Ariza, Philippe Arroyo, Joseph Aued, Yesenia Ayala, Mayelah Barrera , Melissa Barrera, Rossana Barrera, Daniel Bravo Hernandez, Ella Bric, Gabi Campo, Victor Carrillo Tracey, J.J. Caruncho, Ayodele Casel, Edgar Cavazos, Jaime Cepero, Max Cervantes, Satya Chávez, Tatianna Córdoba, Florencia Cuenca, Daniela Delahuerta, Joy Del Valle, Gabriella Enriquez, Gerardo Esparza, Juan Luis Espinal, Brandon Espinoza, Shadia Fairuz, Samy Figaredo, Henry Gainza, Samuel Garnica, Pedro Garza, Linedy Genao, Ishmael Gonzalez, Robi Hager, Ivan Hernandez, Krystal Hernandez, Javier Ignacio, Rodney Ingram, Dilia Jelen, Samora la Perdida, Michael Longoria, Ángel Lozada, Alonzo Lozano, Jaime Lozano, Yani Marin, Zoë Marín-Larson, Katerina McCrimmon, Marissa Medina, Sonia Monroy, Yahir Montes, Gabriela E. Moreno, Jonathan Mousset, Belén Moyano, Eva Noblezada, James Olivas, Susan Oliveras, Indra Palomo, Gerianne Pérez, Joel Perez, Brian Quijada, Andrés Quintero, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Xavier Reyes, Majo Rivero, Diego Andres Rodriguez, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, J. Antonio Rodriguez, Eliseo Román, Arianna Rosario, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gabrielle Ruiz, Imani Russell, Stefanie Renee Salyers, Jennifer Sánchez, Isabel Santiago, Naomi Serrano, Angel Sigala, Martín Solá, Emilia Suárez, Justin David Sullivan, Mario Tadeo, Cherry Torres, Pablo Torres, Ariana Valdes, Miguel Ángel Vásquez, Nyseli Vega, Frank Viveros and Xosé.

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