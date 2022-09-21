Listen: JERSEY BOYS Tony Award Winner Christian Hoff & Melissa Hoff Release New Jazz Duet 'We Talk Without Words'

The new jazz duet,"We Talk Without Words," recorded by Jersey Boys' TONY ®AWARD Winner, Christian Hoff with his wife, Melissa Hoff has been released! A dreamy jazz waltz with a fun-filled, frenetic bridge, the husband and wife musical team prove that "kindred spirits" share a language all their own.

Listen below!

With music by Gail C. Bluestone and lyrics by Eileen Bluestone Sherman (the "Bluestone Sister writing team" of the EMMY® AWARD Winning children's T.V. special, THE ODD POTATO) "We Talk Without Words,"also features arrangement, piano, drums, and trumpet by multi-music award-winner Alex Otey with Mowgli on bass, engineered by GRAMMY®AWARD winner, Benjamin Arrindell, and recorded at the NAMM TEC award-winning Old Mill Road Recording in East Arlington, Vermont.

Best known for his Tony®Award Winning performance in Broadway's Jersey Boys and two Grammy® Award Winning cast albums (Jersey Boys and The Who's Tommy), Christian regularly bridges the worlds of jazz, rock & roll, and theater. As a solo performer and founding member of the vocal group,The Midtown Men, Christian recently completed his 10th consecutive world tour.

His lifelong TV, film, and music career highlights include being the first actor to portray Walt Disney on film in One Man's Dream, originating "Richie" in Hanna-Barbera's Richie Rich Cartoon Show, and surpassing the Guinness World Record for number of voices in an audiobook. Most currently, Christian is the radio host of Jazz 'N Tost, heard weekly on WEQX 102.7FM, as well as the host for the new Summer Concert Series, Broadway in Vermont.

From such illustrious New York City stages at LINCOLN CENTER, Carnegie Hall, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Symphony Space, THE BITTER END, THE CUTTING ROOM, GREEN ROOM 42, and radio airwaves worldwide, the Bluestone Sisters' songs have been performed live and/or recorded by such Broadway luminaries as Andrea McArdle, Jim Dale, Sutton Foster, Lillias White, Mark Jacoby, BJ Crosby, Donna McKechnie, Karen Ziemba, Elaine Stritch, Frank Gorshin, John Mahoney, Priscilla Lopez, and many more of Broadway's Best.

With his leading lady (on stage and off), Melissa and Christian, explain "in perfect harmony" how so much can be said without uttering a single word. Coming August 19 on the new children's album ARISE TOGETHER, and as a single (to be distributed by CD Baby worldwide) on all digital platforms.