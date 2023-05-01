Listen: Deirdre Connolly Talks WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's episode features Deirdre Connolly!

In this episode, Deirdre describes how what was meant to be a short summer job has turned into 14 years and one of the most successful late night talk shows on television. From the recent #Scandoval to the famous flipping of the table by Theresa - Deirdre takes us behind the scenes of what it is to produce a live tv show every night and we discuss why the Housewives franchise is a cultural phenomenon.

Listen to the full episode below!

Deirdre Connolly is the Executive Producer of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. In 2009, she helped to launch late-night's first live, interactive talk show alongside host Andy Cohen. Under Deirdre's leadership, WWHL has become a late night and pop culture phenomenon, hosting guests such as Hillary Clinton, Oprah, Lady Gaga, Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Fallon, Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lawrence. The show has produced over 2400 episodes and was recently renewed through 2023. Deirdre also works in development at Embassy Row producing pilots and series including Bravo's groundbreaking Fashion Queens.

Prior to her role at Watch What Happens Live and Embassy Row, Deirdre was a producer at MTV's Total Request Live, which led her to temporarily relocate to London to launch TRL for MTV UK. As a prominent female leader in late-night, Deirdre has been featured in LA Times, The Washington Post, Boston College Magazine, Glamour and as a panelist for both Variety and NYWIFT. Deirdre's success is a direct reflection of her passion and commitment to those around her and a love of making great television.