Lisa del Rosso's NEVER LET YOU GO to Have Reading at Theater For The New City

Theater for the New City will present a reading of NEVER LET YOU GO, the new play by critically acclaimed author Lisa del Rosso, on April 15th at 7pm, directed by Colleen Rebecca Britt.

Martha Hodges has suffered an unimaginable loss. Confronting grief, guilt, and the condemnations of those around her; her private turmoil becomes very public when captious, carping social commentary takes on a life of its own. With a tenuous grip on her identity and pilloried from all sides, Martha goes from tragic survivor to societal pariah.

How can she find something to live for with such a great burden? NEVER LET YOU GO takes you on Martha's journey through the black thicket of loss - a journey, for better or worse that we all share, a journey that binds us.

Lisa del Rosso originally trained as a classical singer and completed a post-graduate program at LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art), living and performing in London before moving to New York City. Her plays, Clare's Room and Samaritan, have been performed Off-Broadway and had public readings, while St. John, her third play, was a semi-finalist for the 2011 Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, Etched Onyx Magazine, The Night Heron Barks, Ran Off With the Star Bassoon, Barking Sycamores Neurodivergent Literature, The Chillfiltr Review, Sowing Creek Press, The Literary Traveler, Serving House Journal, VietnamWarPoetry, Young Minds Magazine (London/UK), Time Out New York, The Huffington Post, The Neue Rundschau (Germany), Jetlag Café (Germany), and One Magazine (London/UK). Her first book, Confessions of an Accidental Professor, was published in 2018, prompting an invitation by Brian Lehrer to be interviewed on his WNYC radio program. Her second essays-in-memoir, You Are All a Part of Me, was published in early 2021. The following year, she recorded the accompanying audio for You Are All a Part of Me, now available on Audible. In 2022, her essay "By Choice" was nominated for a Pushcart Prize and Best of the Net. She is the recipient of a 2018 NYU (New York University) College of Arts & Sciences Teaching Award, where she currently teaches writing. In 2019, she was awarded a New York Writers Workshop scholarship to Sardinia.

Stay tuned for casting announcements this week. For more information, follow Lisa on Instagram. Theater for the New City is located at 155 1st Avenue.