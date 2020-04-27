Lindsay Mendez and Katie Rose Clarke Will Appear on ACT's Next HAPPY HOUR
ACT's next "Happy Hour" is Friday, May 1 at 7pm! Join Daniel C. Levine, Bryan Perri, and Katie Diamond as they chat with today's hottest Broadway stars! This week, they will be joined by Tony Award Winner Lindsay Mendez and Katie Rose Clarke! An exciting hour of conversation, fun stories, backstage gossip and perhaps a song or two.
Katie Rose Clarke was most recently seen on Broadway reprising her role as Glinda in Wicked. Other Broadway credits include Miss Saigon (Ellen), Allegiance (Hannah Campbell), and The Light in the Piazza (Clara Johnson). National tours: Wicked and The Light in the Piazza. TV credits include: NCIS: New Orleans (CBS), The Good Wife (CBS); Lincoln Center Presents: The Light in the Piazza. Most recently, the world premiere of the Huey Lewis musical The Heart of Rock & Roll at the Old Globe Theatre.
Lindsay Mendez is currently one of the stars of the CBS drama "All Rise." She received a 2018 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award, for her performance as Carrie Pipperidge in the 2018 Broadway revival of Carousel. Other Broadway credits include: Significant Other, Wicked (Elphaba, 10th Anniversary company), Godspell, Everyday Rapture, Grease. Off-Broadway/regional credits include: The Golden Apple (City Center Encores!), Dogfight (Second Stage; Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Rose Tattoo (Williamstown Theatre Festival), 35mm, The Winter's Tale (Delacorte Theater). Other Television: "Elementary", "The Helpsters", "Modern Family", Murphy Brown", "Smash." Debut album: This Time. Her concert work includes appearances with Lincoln Center's American Songbook, the Kennedy Center, the Library of Congress, Lyrics and Lyricists, and the American Pops Orchestra. In 2012, she co-founded Actor Therapy, a training and mentorship program that she currently runs both in New York City and online.
