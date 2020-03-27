Linda Lavin's New Album LOVE NOTES Released Today

Club44 Records has announced the release of Love Notes, the new album from Linda Lavin. Love Notes, an elegant and swinging mix of timeless standards, jazz classics and gems of the pop/rock era, features the album's first single, "Stars Would Fall," a sophisticated new song by Joel Lindsey and Wayne Haun. The album features liner notes by her longtime collaborators and friends Billy Stritch and Jim Caruso, in addition to a portrait by her husband Steve Bakunas. Love Notes is produced by Billy Stritch, with Wayne Haun serving as executive producer. To order or stream Love Notes, please visit https://lnk.to/QfnioFtM

Linda and Billy are celebrating the album with a continuation of their "Facebook Live" concert series, featuring special songs and anecdotes, on Wednesday, April 1 at 3:00 PM Eastern Time. Tune in online at facebook.com/bstritch

Love Notes highlights Lavin's burnished vocals, which bring out new and unexpected shades from classic standards by Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Richard Rodgers, Vernon Duke, with surprises thrown in by seminal pop outfits Steely Dan and The Eagles. The album features Billy Stritch on piano and guest vocals, Aaron Weinstein on violin and mandolin, Tom Hubbard on bass, Jeff Barone on guitar, and Daniel Glass on drums.

Linda Lavin won a Tony Award, as well as a Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Helen Hayes Award for her performance in Broadway Bound in 1987. She is a six-time Tony Award-nominee for her roles in The Last of the Red Hot Lovers, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Collected Stories, and The Lyons. In 2017, Linda was seen in Candide, directed by Hal Prince, and received stellar reviews. Inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame in 2011, other theatre credits include The New Century (Drama Desk Award), Other Desert Cities (LCT), and Too Much Sun (Vineyard Theatre).

She is a two-time Golden Globe-winner and Emmy nominee for her role as Alice on the nine-year hit TV series "Alice" on CBS, and she co-starred with Sean Hayes in the NBC Series "Sean Saves the World." Linda recently guest starred on "Mom," "The Good Wife," and "Madam Secretary." She featured as a series regular on the CBS sitcom "9JKL" opposite Mark Feurstein and Elliot Gould, and was most recently seen on the series "Brockmire" and "Santa Clarita Diet." Her recent feature films include A Short History of Decay, Manhattan Nocturne with Adrien Brody, How to Be a Latin Lover opposite Rob Lowe and Eugenio Derbez, Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, and the upcoming Naked Singularity with John Boyega and Bill Skarsgaard. She also appeared with Robert De Niro in Nancy Meyer's The Intern.

Linda was born in Portland, Maine and is a graduate of the College of William & Mary, which recently conferred on her an honorary doctor of arts degree where she endows a theater program. She performs her concert act in clubs, theatres and concert halls with her band and full orchestra and music director Billy Stritch. Possibilities, their debut album of jazz standards and show tunes, was released in 2011. Follow Linda on Instagram @ linda_lavin

"Linda Lavin - LOVE NOTES" TRACK LIST

1. I've Got My Eyes on You / You Do Something to Me (Cole Porter)

2. Not A Care in the World (Vernon Duke & John Latouche) / Shall We Dance (George Gershwin & Ira Gershwin)

3. I Wish I Were in Love Again (Richard Rodgers & Lorenz Hart)

4. I Can't Tell You Why (Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmit & Glenn Frey) / I Walk a Little Faster (Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh)

5. Chega de Saudade (No More Blues) (Antonio Carlos Jobim & Vinícius de Moraes)

6. Stars Would Fall (Joel Lindsey & Wayne Haun)

7. Just Squeeze Me (But Please Don't Tease Me) (Duke Ellington & Leonard Gaines)

8. Black Cow (Donald Fagen & Walter Becker)

9. Ace in the Hole / Rap Tap on Wood (Cole Porter)

10. It Don't Mean a Thing (If it Ain't Got That Swing) (Duke Ellington & Irving Mills) / I Got Rhythm (George & Ira Gershwin)

11. You Must Believe in Spring (Michel Legrand, Jacques Demy & Alan and Marilyn Bergman)

12. How High the Moon (Nancy Hamilton & Morgan Lewis)





