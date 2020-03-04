Linda Lavin to Release New Album LOVE NOTES

Club44 Records has announced the release of Loves Notes, the new album from Linda Lavin - the Tony Award and Golden Globe winning and Emmy Award nominated stage and screen legend - on Friday, March 27. Loves Notes, an elegant and swinging mix of timeless standards, jazz classics and gems of the pop/rock era, is currently available for pre-order. Customers who pre-order the digital album will immediately receive a download of the first single, "Stars Would Fall," the sophisticated new song by Joel Lindsey and Wayne Haun. The album features liner notes by her longtime collaborators and friends Billy Stritch and Jim Caruso. Loves Notes is produced by Billy Stritch, with Wayne Haun serving as executive producer. Loves Notes will be available from iTunes, Amazon, in stores and all streaming platforms.

Linda will co-star in The Atlantic Theater Company's new Off-Broadway musical The Bedwetter - written by multi-award-winners Sarah Silverman, Adam Schlesinger, and Joshua Harmon - from April 25 to June 14.

Loves Notes highlights Lavin's burnished vocals, which bring out new and unexpected shades from classic standards by Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Richard Rodgers, Vernon Duke, with surprises thrown in by seminal pop outfits Steely Dan and The Eagles. The album features Billy Stritch on piano and guest vocals, Aaron Weinstein on violin and mandolin, Tom Hubbard on bass, Jeff Barone on guitar, and Daniel Glass on drums.

"Linda Lavin - LOVE NOTES" TRACK LIST

1. I've Got My Eyes on You (Cole Porter)

2. Not A Care in the World (Vernon Duke & John Latouche) / Shall We Dance (George Gershwin & Ira Gershwin)

3. I Wish I Were in Love Again (Richard Rodgers & Lorenz Hart)

4. I Can't Tell You Why (Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmit & Glenn Frey) / I Walk a Little Faster (Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh)

5. Chega de Saudade (No More Blues) (Antonio Carlos Jobim & Vinícius de Moraes)

6. Stars Would Fall (Joel Lindsey & Wayne Haun)

7. Just Squeeze Me (But Please Don't Tease Me) (Duke Ellington & Leonard Gaines)

8. Black Cow (Donald Fagen & Walter Becker)

9. Ace in the Hole / Rap Tap on Wood (Cole Porter)

10. It Don't Mean a Thing (If it Ain't Got That Swing) (Duke Ellington & Irving Mills) / I Got Rhythm (George & Ira Gershwin)

11. You Must Believe in Spring (Michel Legrand, Jacques Demy & Alan and Marilyn Bergman)

12. How High the Moon (Nancy Hamilton & Morgan Lewis)





