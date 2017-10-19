Linda & Laura Benanti, A SCYTHE OF TIME with Lesli Margherita & More Set for Next Week at Feinstein's/54 Below

Next week, Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Broadway Bound, The Broadway Tenors, A Scythe of Time featuring Lesli Margherita, Linda & Laura Benanti, Into Sweeney Todd's Woods, and more. Scroll down for details!

THE SONGS OF MATTHEW MCCOLLUM: SONGS FOR THE DEAD, OCTOBER 23 AT 9:30PM:

Composer/lyricist and performer Matthew McCollum makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut with an evening of ghost stories, both whispered and screamed. An evening in three parts (Songs For The Dead, Songs From The Dead, and The Little Deaths), you'll travel from the forgotten backwoods of Appalachia, to the glamour of 1940s Hollywood, to a Route 66 jamboree, to that undiscovered country itself, from whose bourn you'll get to return. Matthew won't promise a happy ending, but he guarantees an unparalleled group of performers, a total absence of jump scares, and a new collection of soulful, haunting melodies.

McCollum's music has been featured by the Williamstown Theatre Festival and Yale School of Drama. His musical, The Ballad of Brightwater, garnered acclaim at the ASCAP DreamWorks Musical Theatre Workshop, where it played for a sold out crowd in Los Angeles this February. Acting credits include "Masters of Sex" and "Judging Amy," and he has been seen on stage performing at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Berkshire Theatre Group, 59E59, and the Yale School of Drama, where he received his MFA.

Director: Jen Wineman. Music Director: Mike Rosengarten. Producer: Dana Lerner. Featuring: Mallory Baysek (The Lightning Thief), Kate Berman (Blueprint Specials), Brennan Caldwell (Baghdaddy, Money Talks), Alex Chester (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Jonathan Hooks (Marley, The Killer), Emily Jenda (The Book of Mormon, The Bodyguard), Maria-Christina Oliveras (Amelie, Pretty Filthy), Betsy Struxness (Hamilton, Shakespeare in Love), and Carly Zien (Nightcap, TV: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

DIANE D'ANGELO, OCTOBER 24 AT 9:30PM:

The sultry and sophisticated Diane D'Angelo makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut with her new show I'm In The Mood For Love. Having established herself as a cabaret singer in Manhattan, Diane returns to NYC for the first time in over a decade. With a classical background, D'Angelo easily crosses over to the cabaret stage with her lush interpretations of the American Popular Songbook. Through the music of Arlen & Mercer, Cole Porter, Hoagy Carmichael, and Lerner & Loewe, and with her dear friends Rick Jensen and Lina Koutrakos at the musical and directorial helm, along with Tom Hubbard on bass, this velvety female crooner sings us a love story. With her long awaited debut CD on the heels of this one-night-only show, we encourage you to join us!

A cabaret veteran, Ms. D'Angelo has performed for two former U.S. Presidents, and is on the soundtrack for The Godfather III. She has performed in diverse venues from San Francisco Symphony Hall, The Waldorf Astoria, and The San Diego Comic Opera, to the World Expo in Shanghai, The Greek island of Mykonos, The Playa at the Burning Man Festival in the Nevada desert as well as the intimate NYC cabaret rooms Don't Tell Mama, The Duplex, Arci's Place, Judy's Chelsea and The Firebird.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and drink beverage minimum.

ROSE KINGSLEY SINGS THE SONGS OF JOHNNY MERCER, OCTOBER 24 AT 9:30PM:

Rose Kingsley, opera great turned jazz great makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Through The Years With Johnny Mercer. Join Rose Kingsley as she takes you back in time to the era when music and lyrics were timeless. With each Mercer song in chronological order, goes a story, most of them have never been heard before. This show has the blessing of the Mercer Family to preserve the legacy of Mr. Mercer.

Presenting special guest Andrew Poretz, a New York Entertainer specializing in songs from the Great American song book. He is a well-received vocalist from San Francisco to New York. A portion of the ticket sales will go to benefit Broadway Cares.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

LINDSAY MENDEZ AND RYAN SCOTT OLIVER'S ACTOR THERAPY, OCTOBER 24 AT 11:30PM:

ACTOR THERAPY goes Feinstein's/54 Below! Hosted by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Darling) and Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Significant Other, Wicked, Dogfight, Godspell), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today. Join Ryan Scott Oliver, Lindsay Mendez, and their cast of talented performers as they celebrate the alumni of this memorable program!

Featuring : Alicia Cox, Edsel Romero, Emma Park-Hazel, Grace Kennedy, Hannah Bradley, Jocelyn Bold, Kenny Mai, Kiernan O'Brien, Kim Onah, Kiyan Nourain, Larry Luck, Liz Erardi, Mathieu Whitman, Nicole DeLuca, Noa Miranda, and Peter Newes.

$15 cover charge. $30-35 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

BROADWAY BOUND: THE MUSICALS THAT NEVER CAME TO BROADWAY, PART TWO!, OCTOBER 25 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

After a critically acclaimed debut in March, Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway is back!

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway offers a behind the scenes look at the musicals that were supposed to come to Broadway but never did...told by the actors, writers, and directors who were there! From producers with no money, to actors who wouldn't go on, to shows that were way ahead of their time, Broadway Bound will introduce New York audiences to the shows that were supposed to find a home on the Great White Way, all sung by an all-star Broadway cast.

The concert will be co-hosted by author of The Untold Stories of Broadway, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and host of the podcast, Behind The Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends, Robert W. Schneider.

Performers scheduled to appear at the 7pm include: Loni Ackerman (Cats), Klea Blackhurst (Everything the Traffic Will Allow), Jim Brochu (Zero Hour), Todd Buonopane (Cinderella), Todd Buonopane (Cinderella), Rita Gardner (The Wedding Singer), Kara Lindsay (Wicked), Carolyn Mignini (Tintypes), Bonnie Milligan (Jasper in Deadland), Jill Paice (Curtains), Alice Ripley (Next to Normal - Tony Award), Ryan Vona (Paramour), and Kevin Zak (Clinton: The Musical). More to be announced!

Performers scheduled to appear at the 9:30pm include: Will Blum (The Book of Mormon), Caroline Bowman (Wicked), Mary Callanan (Annie), Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody), Michael Hajjar (Michael Hajjar and Friends), Christiane Noll (Ragtime), Nic Rouleau (The Book of Mormon), George Salazar (The Lighting Thief), Neva Small (Henry, Sweet Henry), Rebecca Spigelman (Hairspray), Kevin David Thomas (Les Miserables), Jim Walton (Merrily We Roll Along). More to be announced!

Shows featured at the 7:00pm will include: A Mother's Kisses, Annie 2, Legrand & David's Brainchild, Cy Coleman's The Great Ostrovsky, Schmidt & Jones' Grover's Corners, Hot September, Lone Star Love, Maltby & Shire's Love Match, Minsky's, Mrs. McThing, and Hamlisch & Carnelia's The Nutty Professor.

Shows featured at the 9:30 pm will include: Cy Coleman's 13 Days to Broadway, Comden & Green's Bonanza Bound, Harole Rome's Gone With The Wind, Barry Manilow's Harmony, Maltby & Shire's How Do You Do, I Love You, Bob Merrill's The Prince of Grand Street, Leslie Bricusse's Say Hello to Harvey, Hamlisch & Leigh's Smile, We Take The Town, Whatever Happened To Baby Jane, and The Witches of Eastwick.

$35-$45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE BROADWAY TENORS, OCTOBER 26 AT 7:00PM:

The Broadway Tenors are proud to bring their celebration of the release of their self-titled CD, The Broadway Tenors, to Feinstein's/54 Below! The CD is produced by Jay Records, and features special arrangements created especially for the Broadway Tenors as well as well-known hits from the Broadway catalogue. Now be in the room to hear the live version!

Featuring songs by Irving Berlin, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Leonard Bernstein/ Comden & Green, Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz, Lucy Simon, Marsha Norman Claude- Michel Schonberg, Alain Boubil, Herbert Kretzmer, Cy Coleman, David Zippel, Jonathan Larson, Frank Wildhorn & Leslie Bricusse, and many more, this is the best Broadway music sung by an incredibly talented group of Broadway's best tenor voices. The Broadway Tenors CD release party is going to be a show not to be missed. Join us for this onetime celebration!

Featuring: Brent Barrett, Alan Campbell, Matt Cavenaugh, Lewis Cleale, John Cudia, Jeff Kready, Telly Leung, Norm Lewis, Kyle Dean Massey, Sean McDermott, Ryan Silverman, and Max Von Essen.

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL: A SCYTHE OF TIME, STARRING LESLI MARGHERITA, OCTOBER 26 AT 9:30PM:

Join us for a spooky concert just in "time" for Halloween of this 2016 New York Musical Festival smash hit!

Inspired by two stories from Edgar Allan Poe, A Scythe Of Time takes us to London in 1881. The public can't get enough of the infamously sensational Blackwood Articles, in which writers take their own lives and, in the process of dying, record their experience with death. On the other side of town, our heroine Signore Zenobia, played by Lesli Margherita, embarks on a quest to unravel the mystery of the articles in an effort to save her own magazine, and finds time pressing down on her as she composes a Blackwood Article of her very own.

A bizarre tale of power and love, poetic justice, and bloody revenge, A Scythe Of Time shows us just how far one goes for fame and recognition in an absurd world. Winner of the Steele Spring Stage Rights publishing award! A Scythe Of Time has a book by Alan Harris, music and lyrics by Mark Alan Swanson, and will be directed by David Alpert and produced by Lisa Dozier King.

Starring: Lesli Marherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), PJ Griffith (Sleep No More, American Idiot), Brandon Brune (Misconception: The Last Gospel of Christmas, Les Miserables), Blair Alexis Brown (Adding Machine, Master Class), Matt Denglar (The Visit, A Little Night Music), Emily Claire Hughes (Junie B. Jones), Lance Olds (Carnival, Footloose), Danny Rutigliano (The Lion King, Billy Elliot), and Jesse Shuff.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

LINDA AND LAURA BENANTI: THE STORY GOES ON, OCTOBER 27-28 AT 7:00PM:

Join Tony Award-winner/brand new mom Laura Benanti and her mother Linda Benanti on a musical journey through the special relationship between a mother and daughter. Touching and humorous, the return engagement of this Feinstein's/54 Below show promises to be a one of the kind event!

Linda Benanti, an accomplished actress and singer who performed on Broadway, off Broadway and regionally, gave birth to Laura Benanti in 1979. In order to dedicate more time to being a hands on mother, Linda transitioned out of performing and has been a highly sought after voice teacher with a flourishing studio in Kinnelon, NJ for the past 35 years. Linda's last professional performance was in the 1981 revival of Brigadoon. The Story Goes On will mark Linda's return to the stage. Linda is devoted to her husband, Sal Benanti and daughters Laura and Marielle. Linda is a graduate of the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music.

Laura Benanti is a Tony Award winning actress who began her Broadway career at the age of 18, starring opposite Richard Chamberlain in The Sound of Music. Since then, Laura has appeared in 9 Broadway shows (including Gypsy and She Loves Me), been nominated for 5 Tony Awards, and continues to having a flourishing television career ("Nashville", "Supergirl", "The Good Wife"). Laura began studying voice with her mother as a young child, and is absolutely THRILLED that she has agreed to return to the stage in this musical celebration of family. At the time of the concert Laura will be a brand new mother to an eight-month old daughter.

$75-$105 cover charge. $110-$130 VIP seating. $140-$165 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

JENNA ESPOSITO: A CELEBRATION OF DEAN MARTIN, OCTOBER 27 AT 9:30PM:

Jenna Esposito, NYC nightlife favorite, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Memories Are Made of This: A Centennial Celebration of the Life and Music of Dean Martin. From Dean Martin's humble beginnings in Steubenville, Ohio, to his early career success with partner Jerry Lewis, to his days as part of the legendary Rat Pack and beyond, this rousing, crowd-pleasing show recounts the incredible life of this iconic crooner in stories and song. Featuring such hits as "Everybody Loves Somebody," "Ain't That A Kick In The Head," "You're Nobody 'Til Somebody Loves You," and "That's Amore," along with many more, this is a toe-tapping, head-bopping, finger-snapping romp from start to finish! A must-see for any fan of the "King of Cool!"

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS: THE CONCERT, OCTOBER 27 AT 11:30PM:

Kick off your holiday season with the best is-it-a-Christmas-story-is-it-a-Halloween-story of our time, The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Concert! Starring Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Jack, and Natalie Walker (Puffs: Or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic, Twitter) as Sally, the evening will feature Danny Elfman's iconic score performed by several of your Broadway faves, plenty of mischief, and maybe some treats if you're nice. Join us as we kidnap the Sandy Claws, sing about boys who may-or-may-not like us, and bring joyful terror to the world!

Featuring: Heath Saunders as Jack (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Natalie Walker as Sally (Puffs), Julia Mattison as Mayor of Halloween Town (Godspell), Bonnie Milligan as Oogie Boogie (Kinky Boots), Larry Owens as Dr. Finkelstein (Gigantic), Kathryn Allison (Aladdin) as Santa, Jared Loftin as Lock (Gigantic), Monet Sabel as Shock (Sweeney Todd), and Michael Kushner as Barrel (Toxic if Swallowed).

Jesse Weil (The Other Side of Paradise) as Citizen of Halloween Town, Kristin Stokes (The Lightning Thief) as Citizen of Halloween Town, Peter LaPrade (The Lightning Thief) as Citizen of Halloween Town, Shea Madison (Julius Caesar) as Citizen of Halloween Town, Eleanor Philips (Puffs The Play) as Citizen of Halloween Town, Anthony Alfaro (The View UpStairs) as Citizen of Halloween Town, Sarah Beth Pfeifer (The Lightning Thief) as Citizen of Halloween Town, Matthew Rodin (BROadway, Red Carpet Challenge) as Citizen of Halloween Town, Remy Germinario (More Than All The World) as Citizen of Halloween Town, and Tal Yardeni as Citizen of Halloween Town

Produced by Ashlee Latimer.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $25 food and beverage minimum.

ROBBIE ROZELLE, OCTOBER 28 AT 9:30PM:

After creating hit shows for Jessica Vosk, Melissa Errico, Kate Baldwin and Nikka Graff Lanzarone, writer/director Robbie Rozelle turns the tables on himself with and encore performance of his debut solo show, Songs From Inside My Locker. Wandering his high school hallways, Robbie would often find himself shoved in a locker for singing from The Rink too loudly. With his signature wit and style, Robbie grabs the tiger by the tail in a hilarious romp of the songs that got him through a blistering high school experience, a treasure trove of songs ranging from Kander & Ebb to Carrie. Featuring special guests and a fantastic band, Songs From My Locker is the balm to the chaos of these crazy times.

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

TAKING THE WHEEL: ARI AXELROD, OCTOBER 28 AT 11:30PM:

Featuring the music of Cole Porter to Carole King, Leonard Bernstein to John Buccino, Ari Axelrod's Taking the Wheel delivers the "unfailingly engaging and intelligent" (KDHX St. Louis) story of one Jewish man, happily a passenger in life's normal journey, who is thrust into the driver's seat when he encounters unforeseen twists and turns. Back to Feinstein's/54 Below by popular demand, Ari Axelrod's moving, coming-of-age story is directed by Tony Award winner Faith Prince with music direction by multiple MAC Award winner Alex Rybeck.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

VOCAL EASE ANNUAL BENEFIT PERFORMANCE, OCTOBER 29 AT 2:00PM:

Ticket price includes an open bar from 1:30pm - 4pm. New York City's enormously popular nonprofit singing organization Vocal Ease will hold its annual benefit performance on October 29th at 2pm. The event will be hosted by three-time Tony Award nominee Rebecca Luker and accompanied by a cast of gifted performers who will all present highlights from the Great American Songbook.

Founded in 1999, Vocal Ease provides professional and heartfelt cabaret-style shows for New York City senior citizens at hospitals, nursing homes, senior centers and senior residences. It's lively, audience-interactive performances have brought immeasurable joy and excitement to more than 95,000. This event is an opportunity for music lovers of all ages to experience the infectious and palpable joy of a Vocal Ease show. Come see a terrific performance and help support a local nonprofit doing great things for our New York City seniors. For further information please visit: www.vocaleaseinc.org

$35-50 cover charge. $75 VIP seating. $100 premium seating. Ticket price includes open bar.

INTO SWEENEY TODD'S WOODS, OCTOBER 29 AT 7:00PM:

Sweeney Todd meets the witches, giants and mysterious men of Into the Woods...

Back for a fifth smash year to celebrate Halloween!! Well Hello, Little Girl... There are Giants in the Sky at Feinstein's/54 Below when host Phil Geoffrey Bond (Sondheim Unplugged) and some of Broadway and cabaret's spookiest talents (along with a ghoulish trio of Sondheimhood's creepiest musicians) collide for a night celebrating the music of these two landmark musicals. God, That's Good! The trees rustle, a wolf howls, something's eerie in the night air: it's The Last Midnight. The perfect way to begin your Halloween celebrations! City on Fire! ... He shaved the necks of gentlemen who never thereafter...

Starring: Victoria Cook, Scott Coulter, Harris Doran, Marquee Five, Rob Maitner, T. Oliver Reid, Julie Reyburn, and Lucia Spina. With special guests Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd), and Ken Jennings (Sweeney Todd).

$45-$55 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ADELE, OCTOBER 29 AT 9:30PM:

Finally, the heart-stopping music of 15 time Grammy Award Winner Adele comes to Feinstein's/54 Below. Join some of Broadway's stars as they share the deeply empowering songs of one of pop music's greatest icons. The night will include creative arrangements of Adele's best hits, including: "Set Fire to the Rain," "Someone Like You," "Hello," "Make You Feel My Love," and much MUCH more. You might laugh. You'll probably cry. But one thing for certain is you're in for one heck of a surprise. This is a ONE NIGHT ONLY event you will not want to miss. So don't!

Featuring: Florrie Bagel (Sister Act National Tour, The Golden Apple at City Center Encores), Erika Conaway (Memphis National Tour, One Singular Sensation at The Public Theater), Sidney DuPont (Beautiful: The Carol King Musical, Man of La Mancha at The Shakespeare Theatre), Christy Faber (Kinky Boots, Les Miserables), James Hayden Rodriguez (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Spring Awakening National Tour), Jenna Rubaii (Groundhog Day, American Idiot National Tour), Kimberly-Ann Truong (Miss Saigon), and Nyseli Vega (HBO's High Maintenance, Carmen La Cubana).

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

