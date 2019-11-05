Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 Will Produce World Premiere of THE HEADLANDS, a New Play by Christopher Chen

This winter, Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 will produce the world premiere of THE HEADLANDS, a new play by Christopher Chen, directed by Knud Adams, which will begin performances Saturday, February 8 and run for six weeks only through Sunday, March 22 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). Opening night is Monday, February 24.

THE HEADLANDS will feature Laura Kai Chen, Edward Chin-Lyn, Mahira Kakkar, Mia Katigbak, Henry Stram, Johnny Wu, and Aaron Yoo.

In THE HEADLANDS, Henry (to be played by Aaron Yoo) is an amateur sleuth and true crime aficionado who sets out to solve the ultimate case: the unsolved murder of his father. Using his memories and the family stories he was told as a child growing up in San Francisco, Henry begins an investigation through a labyrinth of secrets and deceptions that leads him to question the sincerity of those closest to him. THE HEADLANDS is a contemporary noir that explores the stories we tell ourselves and the fallibility of the mind.

THE HEADLANDS will have sets by Kimie Nishikawa, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Mark Barton, sound by Peter Mills Weiss, and projections by Ruey Horng Sun. Joshua Gustafson is the Stage Manager.

Christopher Chen is an Obie Award-winning playwright whose work has been produced across the United States and abroad. His plays include Caught (New York Times Critics Pick, Obie Award for Playwriting, Barrymore Award, Drama League nomination), Passage, The Hundred Flowers Project (Glickman Award, Rella Lossy Award, James Tait Black Award shortlist), The Late Wedding, Into The Numbers (Belarus Free Theatre International Contest of Modern Drama, 2nd Place), Mutt, and You Mean To Do Me Harm. Chris is the recipient of the Lanford Wilson Award, The Sundance Institute/Time Warner Fellowship, the Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, and is the inaugural recipient of the Ollie Award. Current commissions include Audible, The Aurora, Cutting Ball, Manhattan Theatre Club, Playwrights Horizons, and The Wilma. Chris holds an MFA in playwriting from San Francisco State.

Knud Adams recently directed Andy Bragen's Notes on My Mother's Decline (The Play Company) and Eboni Booth's Paris (Atlantic Theater Company). His other recent credits include Trish Harnetiaux's Tin Cat Shoes, Julia Jarcho's Every Angel is Brutal (Clubbed Thumb); Wallace Shawn's Marie and Bruce, Justin Kuritzkes' Asshole, Celine Song's Tom & Eliza (JACK); Sophia Alvarez's Nylon (Theaterlab); Eliza Bent's Aloha, Aloha, or When I Was Queen (Abrons); Torrey Townsend's The Workshop (Soft Focus); Max Posner's Snore (Juilliard); and Jenny Schwartz's Krazytown (NYU). Knud is an alumnus of the Drama League Next Stage Residency and Directing Fellowship, the Soho Rep Writer/Director Lab, the Playwrights Horizons Directing Residency, and Kenyon College. www.knudadams.com

LCT3 is dedicated to producing the work of new playwrights, directors, and designers and engaging new audiences. André Bishop is Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater. Evan Cabnet is Artistic Director of LCT3.

The LCT3 2020 season program is supported by generous grants from The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, The Howard Gilman Foundation, Denise Littlefield Sobel, the Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller Fund, the J&AR Foundation, the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, and the LCT Angels. Special thanks to the LCT3 Council. Endowment support is generously provided by Daryl Roth.

CENTER THEATER is currently producing Greater Clements, a new play by Samuel D. Hunter, directed by Davis McCallum, beginning performances Thursday, November 14 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater and the LCT3 production of Power Strip, a new play by Sylvia Khoury, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, currently at the Claire Tow Theater through Sunday, November 17. Upcoming productions include the new James Lapine-Tom Kitt-Michael Korie musical Flying Over Sunset, beginning performances Thursday, March 12 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater and Intimate Apparel, an opera with music by Ricky Ian Gordon and libretto by Lynn Nottage based on her play, directed by Bartlett Sher, beginning performances Thursday, February 27 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. LCT is also a co-producer of the Broadway productions of Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, also directed by Bartlett Sher, at the Shubert Theatre and The Sound Inside, a new play by Adam Rapp, directed by David Cromer, at Studio 54.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You