Lin-Manuel Miranda's Animated Film VIVO Moves to Netflix

According to a new report in Variety, Vivo, the new animated film from Pulitzer Prize-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda will debut on Netflix.

The film was initially meant to be released in theaters on June 4 from Sony Pictures, but will now stream on Netflix at an unspecified future date.

Miranda said of the announcement, "Bringing Vivo to life has been an incredible artistic journey. I couldn't ask for better creative partners than Kirk, Quiara, Alex and the entire team at Sony Animation...I'm so excited Vivo will have a home at Netflix, where kids of all ages will be able to enjoy the film's songs and adventures again and again."

The new animated film will feature a slate of new songs written by Miranda. The story of Vivo centers around a kinkajou (voiced by Miranda) who has a thirst for adventure and a passion for music, driving him to make a trip from Havana to Miami to fulfill his destiny.

The script was written by Quiara Alegria Hudes, who collaborated previously with Miranda on In the Heights. "Vivo" was directed and co-written by filmmaker Kirk DeMicco (The Croods) and co-directed by Brandon Jeffords.