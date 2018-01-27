Lin-Manuel Miranda's Animated Film VIVO Moves Up Release Date

We may be hearing Lin-Manuel Miranda's songs on the big screen again sooner than we thought! Sony Pictures Animation has announced that the release date for for Vivo, a new animated film with 11 songs written by Miranda, will be released for November 6, 2020, instead of the previously announced date of December 18, 2020, according to Deadline.

Sony is fast-tracking the film following the widespread success of Disney's Moana, which also had original songs by Miranda.

The story of Vivo centers around a capuchin monkey who has a thirst for adventure and a passion for music, driving him to make a trip from Havana to Miami to fulfill his destiny. The script was written by Quiara Alegria Hudes, who collaborated previously with Miranda on In the Heights.

The film is set to be directed by Kirk De Micco, produced by Lisa Stewart, and executive produced by Laurence Mark.

Read more here.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy





Related Articles