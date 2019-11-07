Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Co-Host 2020 Met Gala with Meryl Streep and Emma Stone

Planning is underway for the 2020 Met Gala, which this year will be themed: About Time: Fashion and Duration. Set to host the festivities are Broadway favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, and Nicolas Ghesquière, with Anna Wintour serving as chairwoman.

The 2020 Met Gala will be held on May 4.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art was founded in 1870 by a group of American citizens-businessmen and financiers as well as leading artists and thinkers of the day-who wanted to create a museum to bring art and art education to the American people. Today, The Met displays tens of thousands of objects covering 5,000 years of art from around the world for everyone to experience and enjoy. The Museum lives in three iconic sites in New York City-The Met Fifth Avenue, The Met Breuer, and The Met Cloisters. Millions of people also take part in The Met experience online. Since its founding, The Met has always aspired to be more than a treasury of rare and beautiful objects. Every day, art comes alive in the Museum's galleries and through its exhibitions and events, revealing both new ideas and unexpected connections across time and across cultures. metmuseum.org

Activities related to The Met's 150th anniversary will be featured on The Met's website at metmuseum.org/150, as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using the hashtag #Met150.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You