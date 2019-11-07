Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Co-Host 2020 Met Gala with Meryl Streep and Emma Stone
Planning is underway for the 2020 Met Gala, which this year will be themed: About Time: Fashion and Duration. Set to host the festivities are Broadway favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, and Nicolas Ghesquière, with Anna Wintour serving as chairwoman.
The 2020 Met Gala will be held on May 4.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
