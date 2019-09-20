Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kerry Washington, James Corden to Present at the 2019 EMMYS

The Television Academy and Emmy Awards telecast producers Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted today announced the third and final group of talent set to present at the 71st Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22. Broadway favorites Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Corden, Cherry Jones, Marrissa Tomei, and Kerry Washington are among those who will present!

The full list of presenters includes:



Additionally, it was announced yesterday that Halsey will perform a rendition of a classic song for the In Memoriam tribute, Adam Devine will present a musical tribute to Variety programming, and Thomas Lennon has been tapped as an Emmy Awards commentator.



The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22, (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on FOX. Find out where to watch.





Related Articles