Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kerry Washington, James Corden to Present at the 2019 EMMYS
The Television Academy and Emmy Awards telecast producers Don Mischer Productions and Done+Dusted today announced the third and final group of talent set to present at the 71st Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22. Broadway favorites Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Corden, Cherry Jones, Marrissa Tomei, and Kerry Washington are among those who will present!
The full list of presenters includes:
- Tim Allen (Last Man Standing)
- Nick Cannon (The Masked Singer)
- James Corden** (The Late Late Show with James Corden)
- Jon Hamm (Good Omens)
- Timothy Hutton (Almost Family)
- Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
- Ken Jeong (The Masked Singer)
- Cherry Jones** (The Handmaid's Tale)
- Regina King (Watchmen)
- Luke Kirby** (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Hugh Laurie (Veep)
- Jane Lynch** (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda* (Fosse/Verdon and His Dark Materials)
- Catherine O'Hara* (Schitt's Creek)
- Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat)
- Jimmy Smits (Bluff City Law)
- Brittany Snow (Almost Family)
- Marisa Tomei (Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in THE FAMILY and The Jeffersons)
- Kerry Washington (American Son)
- Bradley Whitford** (The Handmaid's Tale and Perfect Harmony)
Additionally, it was announced yesterday that Halsey will perform a rendition of a classic song for the In Memoriam tribute, Adam Devine will present a musical tribute to Variety programming, and Thomas Lennon has been tapped as an Emmy Awards commentator.
The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22, (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on FOX. Find out where to watch.