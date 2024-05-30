Limited Tickets Released For The 2024 Drama Desk Awards; Artwork Unveiled

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A very limited number of balcony tickets for the 2024 Drama Desk Awards have been made available to the general public, it was announced today. Priced from $99 to $249, balcony tickets can be purchased HERE.

For those interested in purchasing VIP Orchestra and Parterre seating (which both include the Post-Event After-Party) please click HERE to request tickets.

Artwork for the 2024 Drama Desk Awards has also been released. Created by famed artist Justin “Squigs” Robertson, the caricature features this year's Drama Desk hosts Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit holding a glittery Drama Desk trophy. The 2024 Annual Drama Desk Awards will be presented on Monday, June 10 beginning at 6:15PM at NYU Skirball Center (556 LaGuardia Place).

The Tony Award winning actors recently starred together in Sweeney Todd on Broadway. Sutton will soon appear as Princess Winnifred on Broadway in Once Upon a Mattress, reprising her performance from City Center Encores! and Aaron will be making his Café Carlyle debut in June.

Justin "Squigs" Robertson is an acclaimed theatrical illustrator and caricaturist, heralded by the New York Times as one of the “Line King's Heirs” carrying on traditions exemplified by the legendary Times artist Al Hirschfeld. Squigs is the illustrator, designer, and co-creator of The Lights of Broadway Show Cards (thelightsofbroadway.nyc), trading cards for Broadway fans with over a dozen editions published and many charities benefited.

His illustrations were seen regularly between 2010 and 2020 as the Broadway Ink feature on Broadway.com. They have also appeared in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, United Airlines' Hemispheres, the Los Angeles Times, Variety, celebrated cookbook Give My Swiss Chards to Broadway, and in promotional campaigns for Actors' Equity Association, Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS, the Theatre World Awards, and for theatrical endeavors in New York, London, and around the world. Learn and see more at squigsonline.com

The Drama Desk Awards are Executive Produced by Staci Levine and Jessica R. Jenen and David Barbour and Charles Wright are the Drama Desk co-presidents.

The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater awards for which productions on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories. As was the case last year, all performance categories are gender-free. The updated gender-free categories are: Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical, Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, and Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical.

What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater. The Drama Desk Awards honor all aspects of New York's professional theater.