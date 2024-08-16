Light Trail Inspired By THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS is Coming to New York Botanical Garden

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On a dark, cool night, under the glow of the moon…New York Botanical Garden will come alive with the magic of Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail.

Join Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero on a walk of wonders, as your favorite characters, scenes, and songs from the immortal film come to life amongst the leaves of New York’s most treasured garden. You’ll marvel at this first-ever spectacle that illuminates the art of the classic film against a backdrop of botanical beauty—a must-see New York event for anyone who loves all things seasonal, festive, and fun.

This 9-week limited engagement runs from September 27 through November 30 only.

Timed-Entry Tickets

Arrive for your selected time slot only. No late entry, refunds, or exchanges.

KIDS AGES 12 & UNDER: $39

ADULTS AGES 13+: $49

JACK’S 4-PACK (AVAILABLE FOR 4 OR MORE): $39/PP

Flex Tickets

Arrive anytime before 8:30 PM and start the Light Trail whenever you like.

KIDS & ADULTS: $55+

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://thenightmarebeforechristmaslighttrail.com