Levon Hawke, Son of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, Will Make Theater Directing Debut

Levon Hawke, the son of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke will make his theater directing debut with Picture Day, a play he has also written. The play will serve as the first full-length production from Quick and Dirty Theatre Company.

Picture Day runs from September 20th to October 6th, 2024 at Coffey Street Studios in Brooklyn. The play explores the hidden lives we all lead and the unspoken truths that shape us. Set in an ordinary living room, it follows five roommates as they navigate pseudo-family dynamics, explore their sexuality and identity, and confront the complexities of modern male friendships. With the arrival of the mysterious "Picture Guy", each character must face their deepest secrets.

Levon Hawke is a rising star with a background in philosophy and playwriting from Brown University. You might know him from Akiva Goldsman’s "The Crowded Room" on Apple TV, or you may see him soon in Zoë Kravitz’s "Blink Twice" or "The Thicket" alongside Peter Dinklage. With PICTURE DAY he's taking the role of director for the first time.

The cast includes Booth McGowan, Rocco Gagliarducci, Ian Edlund, Dante Billups, and Ari Dalbert.