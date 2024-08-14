'Let It Go' From FROZEN Reaches RIAA Diamond Status

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Let It Go” from Walt Disney Records’ Frozen Original Soundtrack has been RIAA® certified Diamond, signifying 10 Million in sales. At D23: The Ultimate Fan Event, Disney Music Group President Ken Bunt presented a Diamond plaque to Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez.

“Let It Go” was written by Oscar®, Grammy® and Emmy® winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and double EGOT Bobby Lopez. “Let It Go” took home the Oscar® award for Best Original Song, as well as the Grammy® for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The Frozen OST features eight original songs from Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez plus score by the award-winning composer Christophe Beck. “Let It Go” is the first Diamond Award recipient for Walt Disney Records.

The Frozen adventure will continue with the recently announced Frozen III coming in 2027.

From Academy Award®-winning directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho, and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the first two Frozen movies feature the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad.

The first Frozen film won Oscars for Best Animated Feature along with Best Original Song for "Let It Go." "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 was also nominated at the 2020 Oscars.

Upon its release in 2019, Frozen 2 became the highest-grossing animated film of all time. It brought in $1.325 million globally, topping its predecessor which made $1.281 million.

The Broadway adaptation of Frozen opened on Broadway in 2018. It ran through 2020 and can currently be seen on tour, in London, and in Hamburg, Germany.