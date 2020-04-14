Leslie Odom, Jr. Will Perform an Online Concert For Billboard's Live At-Home Sessions Today

Leslie Odom, Jr. will perform for Billboard's Live At-Home sessions today at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

Each week of quarantine, artists performing Billboard Live At-Home mini-concerts select a nonprofit to donate proceeds of the livestream to in an effort to help those most affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In past weeks, money from the Billboard Live At-Home series has been raised for charities like Meals on Wheels America, Downtown Women's Center, My Friend's Place and Feeding America.

The concert will take place on Billboard's Facebook page here!

An award-winning vocalist, sharp songwriter, acclaimed author, and consummate showman, Leslie Odom, Jr. entertains, engages, and enthralls audiences around the globe with timeless class, charisma, and charm. He ascended to international renown by originating the role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton in 2016 for which he received a Tony® and GRAMMY® Award, generated hundreds of millions of streams, and earned multiple gold and platinum certifications. Later in 2016, his self-titled jazz debut bowed at #1 on the Soundscan Current and Traditional Jazz Charts. A year later, he returned to the top of multiple charts with the deluxe edition of Simply Christmas, which landed at #1 on the Soundscan and Billboard Jazz Charts. His extensive acting career encompasses everything from Smash, Law & Order: SVU, Gotham, Grey's Anatomy, House of Lies, and CSI: Miami to Red Tails and Murder On The Orient Express.





