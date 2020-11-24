Leslie Odom Jr., Stephen Schwartz & More Join GRATEFUL, THE SONGS OF JOHN BUCCHINO 20TH ANNIVERSARY VIRTUAL CONCERT

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In 2000, RCA records released the CD "Grateful, The Songs of John Bucchino." It featured interpretations of John's songs by an array of extraordinary artists with John at the piano: Liza Minnelli, Patti LuPone, Kristin Chenoweth, Art Garfunkel, Judy Collins, Jimmy Webb, Adam Guettel, Andrea Marcovicci, Billy Stritch, Amanda McBroom, Brian Lane Green, Lois Sage, David Campbell, and Ann Hampton Callaway.

This historic album, beloved by audiences around the world, is having it's 20th anniversary this year.

To celebrate, on Tuesday, Dec. 15th at 8 pm EST, "Grateful, The Songs of John Bucchino 20th Anniversary Virtual Concert" will premiere, featuring 10 songs from the album, plus 5 other songs of John's. Some of the original singers will be reprising their songs, and others will be sung by some old and new friends, all accompanied by John.

Performing are: Tony and Grammy Award- winner Leslie Odom Jr., legendary composer Stephen Schwartz, Broadway and TV star Corey Cott, R&B singer Mykal Kilgore, Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway, songwriters Amanda McBroom, Will Reynolds, and Alexander Sage Oyen, cabaret luminaries Andrea Marcovicci, Lois Sage, David Campbell, and Natalie Douglas, crossover singers Jessica Fishenfeld and Scott Joiner, and renowned Swedish soprano sax player Anders Paulsson.

Ticket purchases will include unlimited viewing through Dec. 31st, and a Dec. 15th live online "after party" with John, co-producer Jessica Fishenfeld, and members of the cast.

Tickets are $20 (or more if you choose), and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to NYC's Ali Forney Center in support of homeless LGBTQ youth.

For tickets, please follow this link or visit www.johnbucchino.com.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE!

