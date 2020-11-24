Leslie Odom Jr., Stephen Schwartz & More Join GRATEFUL, THE SONGS OF JOHN BUCCHINO 20TH ANNIVERSARY VIRTUAL CONCERT
The concert will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 15th at 8 pm EST.
In 2000, RCA records released the CD "Grateful, The Songs of John Bucchino." It featured interpretations of John's songs by an array of extraordinary artists with John at the piano: Liza Minnelli, Patti LuPone, Kristin Chenoweth, Art Garfunkel, Judy Collins, Jimmy Webb, Adam Guettel, Andrea Marcovicci, Billy Stritch, Amanda McBroom, Brian Lane Green, Lois Sage, David Campbell, and Ann Hampton Callaway.
This historic album, beloved by audiences around the world, is having it's 20th anniversary this year.
To celebrate, on Tuesday, Dec. 15th at 8 pm EST, "Grateful, The Songs of John Bucchino 20th Anniversary Virtual Concert" will premiere, featuring 10 songs from the album, plus 5 other songs of John's. Some of the original singers will be reprising their songs, and others will be sung by some old and new friends, all accompanied by John.
Performing are: Tony and Grammy Award- winner Leslie Odom Jr., legendary composer Stephen Schwartz, Broadway and TV star Corey Cott, R&B singer Mykal Kilgore, Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway, songwriters Amanda McBroom, Will Reynolds, and Alexander Sage Oyen, cabaret luminaries Andrea Marcovicci, Lois Sage, David Campbell, and Natalie Douglas, crossover singers Jessica Fishenfeld and Scott Joiner, and renowned Swedish soprano sax player Anders Paulsson.
Ticket purchases will include unlimited viewing through Dec. 31st, and a Dec. 15th live online "after party" with John, co-producer Jessica Fishenfeld, and members of the cast.
Tickets are $20 (or more if you choose), and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to NYC's Ali Forney Center in support of homeless LGBTQ youth.
For tickets, please follow this link or visit www.johnbucchino.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN and COME FROM AWAY Will Perform on Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
BroadwayWorld has learned that two Broadway casts will perform on the 60th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS. Dear Evan Hansen will perform 'You W...
VIDEO: Original AVENUE Q Cast and More Reunite for 'Only For Now' Virtual Performance
More than 40 people and puppets from the Tony Award-winning musical Avenue Q have reunited in a special music video of the hit finale, “Only For Now.”...
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Begins Performances in Taiwan With An Audience of Over 5000
The cast of The Phantom of the Opera has completed a 14-day quarantine and begun performances in Taiwan on November 19 at Taipei Arena....
BWW Exclusive: BARE: A POP OPERA Celebrates 20 Years- Watch Now!
Join BWW and the original producers of the cult hit, bare: a pop opera, at 8pm ET for a virtual celebration of the critically acclaimed coming-of-age...
Voting Now Open For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is now open for the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the pas...
Broadway Jukebox: 40 Songs to Amp Up Your Appetite This Thanksgiving!
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it's difficult not to daydream about savory dishes and sweet desserts. While you await your Turkey Day feas...