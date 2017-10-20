Lesli Margherita, Margo Seibert & More Will Rock the Vote at Feinstein's/54 Below

On November 6, Broadway Celebrates Awareness of Women's Suffrage (BCAWS) and an all-star cast will commemorate the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote in New York State at Feinstein's/54 Below.

The evening's festivities will feature performances that honor and empower women through story and song. We will will celebrate the women's suffrage centennial, while recognizing that the struggle for gender equality continues. Part of the proceeds for the evening will go to RACKET (http://www.weracket.com/).

Women Rock (The Vote) will feature: Kelli Barrett, Allison Blackwell, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Laura Dadap, Lulu Fall, Taylor Iman Jones, Lesli Margherita, Lauren Pritchard, Jennifer Sanchez, Margo Seibert, Aneesh Sheth, Sarah Litzsinger, Barbara Walsh.

For tickets, visit: https://54below.com/

