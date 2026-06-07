Lesley Manville Flew in for the Tony Awards This Morning After Closing a West End Show Last Night

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Lesley Manville, who is nominated for her first Tony Award at the 79th annual Tony Awards, just got back to New York City a few hours ago.

The 70-year-old actress told BroadwayWorld on the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7, that she had a busy night last night.

“I was onstage in London last night, closing Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” she told red carpet cohosts Richard Ridge and Michael James Scott ahead of this year’s ceremony.

Manville starred opposite Aidan Turner (Rivals) in Christopher Hampton’s adaptation at the Lyttelton Theatre. The Marianne Elliott-directed production concluded performances on Saturday, June 6.

“I flew this morning,” Manville explained on the Tonys carpet. “It’s 11 at night [right now in London], and I’ve been up since 4.”

As for being at Radio City Music Hall for her first Tony nomination for her performance as Jocasta, she told BroadwayWorld, “I’m very excited. It was my first Broadway show. To get a Tony nomination for it — thrilling. Thrilling!”

When Manville was asked about what it meant to her to be making her Broadway debut in Oedipus — which received seven Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Play — she said “it’s something I never imagined.”

“I thought, ‘Well maybe I won’t ever play Broadway,’” she explained. “And then you suddenly get the chance to. So you kind of say yeah, okay… Broadway!”

Oedipus, starring Mark Strong in the title role (for which he received a Tony nomination), opened on November 13, 2025, and concluded its limited engagement on February 8.

Richard Ridge and Michael James Scott are cohosting live from the Tony Awards red carpet at Radio City Music Hall.

The 79th Tonys is hosted by Grammy Award winner Pink.