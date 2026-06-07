2026 Tony Awards Red Carpet Live Stream- Watch at 3:30pm ET

Click Here for More on 2026 AWARDS SEASON





The 2026 Tony Awards red carpet officially kicks off in Rockefeller Plaza today at 3:30pm ET. Watch live interviews with all of Broadway's biggest stars, co-hosted by Richard Ridge and Michael James Scott.

The Tony Awards: Act One will kick off at 6:35pm on Pluto, hosted by Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess. The 79th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by P!nk, will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+ at 8pm ET. Stay tuned with BroadwayWorld all night long for updates from Radio City Music Hall!

Learn more about the ceremony and how to tune in.