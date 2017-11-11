Lerner & Loewe & Love: Sing Along to The Golden Age Duo's Best Ballads

Next week, New York City Center will bring the Lerner and Loewe classic, Brigadoon, out of the Highlands mist for the musical's 70th anniversary in a star-studded concert production that unites celebrated talents from the worlds of stage and screen.

Patrick Wilson (two-time Tony Award nominee, Oklahoma! and The Full Monty) is Tommy Albright and Aasif Mandvi (The Daily Show) is his friend Jeff Douglas-both are jaded New Yorkers who stumble into an idyllic Scottish town that appears for only one day every century. Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I) is Fiona, the woman who quickly steals Tommy's heart. Stephanie J. Block (two-time Tony Award nominee, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Falsettos) is Meg Brockie, Fiona's flirty dairymaid friend who takes a liking to Jeff. Robert Fairchild (Tony Award nominee for An American in Paris) plays the rebellious Harry Beaton who is in love with Fiona's younger sister, Jean (Sara Esty, An American in Paris). However, Jean is getting married to Charlie Dalrymple (Ross Lekites, Kinky Boots), which sends Harry into a rage-causing him to jeopardize the very existence of the mystical village of Brigadoon.

Throughout their careers, Lerner and Loewe composed some of the most lush melodies, sophisticated lyrics, and passionate prose in the history of Broadway. Below, we celebrate the duo with our ten favorite Lerner and Loewe love songs...

10. "How to Handle a Woman"

How to handle a woman?

Mark me well, I will tell you, sir:

The way to handle a woman

Is to love her...simply love her...

Merely love her...love her...love her.

9. "Come to Me, Bend to Me"

Oh, come to me, bend to me, kiss me good day

Darlin', my darlin', 'tis all I can say

Just come to me, bend to me, kiss me good day

Give me your lips and don't take them away

8. "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face"

Her joys, her woes

Her highs, her lows

Are second nature to me now

Like breathing out and breathing in

7. "Gigi"

Oh, Gigi!

Have I been standing up too close?

Or back too far?

When did your sparkle turn to fire?

And your warmth become desire?

Oh what miracle has made you the way you are?

6. "There But For You Go I"

Lonely men around me, trying not to cry,

Till the day you found me, there among them was I.

I saw a man who had never known a love that was all his own.

I thought as I thanked all the stars in the sky:

There, but for you, go I.

5. "I Loved You Once in Silence" I loved you once in silence

And mis'ry was all I knew.

Trying so to keep my love from showing,

All the while not knowing you loved me too.

4. "The Heather on the Hill" Can't we two go walkin' together out beyond the valley of trees?

Out where there's a hillside of heather curtseyin' gently in the breeze

That's what I'd like to do; see the heather but with you. 3. "In This Wide, Wide World" This is our own wide world

Where we'll live and cannot soar too high.

We'll take wing on love and sing of love like birds forever fly

And I'll love you till I die. 2. "On the Street Where You Live" People stop and stare. They don't bother me.

For there's no where else on earth that I would rather be.

Let the time go by, I won't care if I

Can be here on the street where you live. 1. "If Ever I Would Leave You" If ever I would leave you,

How could it be in springtime?

Knowing how in spring I'm bewitched by you so?

Oh, no! not in springtime!

Summer, winter or fall!

No, never could I leave you at all!

