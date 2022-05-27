Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100 presents "Symphonic Tango" in collaboration with the North/South Consonance Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Max Lifchitz, who leads the orchestra in its 42nd season featuring soloists Leonardo Suarez Paz on violin and Lisa Hansen on flute.

Dedicated to vocal, instrumental, and new music from the Americas, the orchestra will perform compositions by Astor Piazzolla, Alberto Ginastera, Max Lifchitz, and Leonardo Suarez Paz, featuring his tango violin concerto Nuevos Aires, with bandoneon and cello concertante, Rodolfo Zanetti and Daniel Miller performing.

Nuevo Aires was composed as a commission from the North/South Consonance Orchestra which first premiered the concerto in 2017. Special guests -Nuevo Tango Ballet under the direction of Olga Suarez Paz.

In "Symphonic Tango" Leonardo Suarez Paz continues to expand a new vision of Argentina's rich culture, by taking it beyond the musical and metaphysical boundaries of his homeland and into the international world of contemporary music with all the influences that have made him the artist he is today, the sounds and personality of Tango, contemporary harmonies and rhythms of Nuevo Tango and influences from Classical and Jazz music. The June 14 program features guest artists from the Nuevo Tango Ballet under the direction of Olga Suarez Paz, as an integral aspect of Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100 and its multidisciplinary nature. Nuevo Tango Ballet aims to expand Tango's boundaries and perception as an artistic language by contemporizing the traditional form with elements of modern dance, and classical ballet, and, creating new narratives, reexamining gender roles and themes of liberty, inspiration, and love. The concert takes place at the acoustically superior Landmarked Historic Chapel of the Good Shepherd.

More About the Project: Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100 celebrates creative liberty and the invaluable contribution of immigrants and women to society, starting with our namesake whose centennial we celebrate. Astor Piazzolla, the Argentine-born and New York raised composer who mentored Leonardo Suarez Paz now leads this cross-cultural, interdisciplinary project in order to demonstrate how the desires, values, and artistic influences of immigrants in conjunction with local cultures continue to fuel the evolution of Nuevo Tango, Jazz, and Classical genres and enrich our society. The project recreates Nuevo Tango as an elevated, contemporary, relevant art form, infusing it with modern choreographic elements and influences from classical, jazz, and popular music.

The program is FREE but a donation of $20 is suggested in support of public programming by PIAZZOLLA 100. Donations can be at the door or patrons may DONATE HERE

Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100: "Symphonic Tango" is supported by the New York State Council on the Arts and contributions from individual donors, through our fiscal sponsor, New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA). The June 14th Program is made possible with support from the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) and Music Performance Trust Fund.

Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100 operates as a non for profit 501 C 3 organization. Your support and donations help create free public programming, making the arts accessible to all New Yorkers. Please consider making a tax-deductible contribution toward this endeavor: DONATE HERE

Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, 7:30 PM

Historic Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 543 Main Street, NY NY 10044

FREE ADMISSION with registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/leonardo-suarez-pazs-piazzolla-100-symphonic-tango-tickets-338213645117

PROTOCOL: Reservations and masks are required. NO proof of vaccination is needed to attend.