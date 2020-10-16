Learn All About the UCLA Department of Theater Virtual Institutes!

We speak with Dolann Adams, UCLA Department of Theater’s Director of Special Programs.

Join the UCLA Department of Theater and their brand-new pre-college Theater Virtual Institutes. These intensives are based on the success of the Pre-College Summer Institutes that take place annually in Acting and Performance, Camera Acting and Musical Theater. This past summer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UCLA Department of Theater moved all the institutes to the virtual environment, producing artistic productions that truly reflected the creativity and hard work of every student. This fall, the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television (UCLA TFT) is pioneering a condensed version of these Summer Institutes, which will take place during the academic year. Students will train with UCLA TFT's world-renowned faculty, while building a foundation in their chosen area of study, learning audition techniques as well as the art of networking. For more information, visit our website, where you'll find registration, program schedules and more.

Q&A with Dolann Adams, UCLA Department of Theater's Director of Special Programs

You transitioned all your in-person summer theater institutes to the virtual space this past summer. What about the success of those programs led you to create these intensives during the academic year?

Despite the great impact COVID-19 has had on our world, we found that the imagination still needs to be nurtured. I had the opportunity to see students use their talents and innovation to create artistic work that demonstrated resilience and commitment to their craft. Many participants experienced disappointment as their spring shows were cancelled; however, we saw a heightened eagerness to explore something new and creative. We were able to repurpose our range of institutes for the virtual environment, propelling the summer experience forward and resulting in stellar productions that were shared with the UCLA community. Summer 2020 served as a true inspiration for the birth of the Theater Virtual Institutes because it showed us that we can help more students achieve their goals through established, transformative, and proven training techniques.

What sets these intensives apart from other pre-college programs?

The UCLA Department of Theater Virtual Institutes offer a conservatory experience that nurtures the individual artist while working collaboratively with others. Our undergraduate programs have a large focus on creating a strong ensemble and we strive to create a similar environment for our high school students.

How will the Virtual Institutes be structured? What can students expect?

Students will actively engage in various types of classes and industry workshops, from singing and Latin dance to screenwriting and voiceover work. They will develop a broad range of new skills pertaining to their craft. For example, actors will write and create new content while learning how to edit their own recorded auditions.

Do students have to audition to take part? Do they need to be at a certain skill level before classes begin?

No, an audition is not required for the weekend training institutes, and all students are encouraged to apply, regardless of skill level. Our faculty is prepared to challenge every student and provide the additional training needed to elevate their craft

Why do you think it's important for students to take part in an intensive program like this before college?

I believe it is important because the Theater Virtual Institutes provide a safe space that is facilitated by our world-renowned faculty. Our instructors are committed to developing and encouraging every student so that they learn and feel empowered to make artistic choices grounded in authenticity within an experiential learning environment.

Do you have more questions? Join Dolann in a behind-the-scenes Q&A on Zoom, Thursday, Oct. 29 ! Registration: https://ucla.zoom.us/j/95134842414



Time: Oct 29, 2020, 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time (US and Canada)

