League of Professional Theatre Women Invite the Public to Oral History Interview Of TV and Film Star Tamara Tunie

Tamara Tunie will be interviewed about her long and brilliant career as a TV/ film star, theatre performer, and theatre producer/director, at 1p.m., May 17, at the Bruno Walter Auditorium, at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center (111 Amsterdam Avenue at 65th Street), New York. David Gordon, Editor-in-Chief of TheaterMania.com and President of the Outer Critics Circle will conduct the interview.

This event, which is open to the public, is part of the League of Professional Theatre Women's (LPTW) Oral History Interviews Program in partnership with the library and is a highlight of LPTW's 40th Anniversary Celebration.

Tamara Tunie has starred for 23 seasons as Medical Examiner "Dr. Melinda Warner" in the top-rated series "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." She starred as Cissy Houston in Sony films, "I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY."

She played Marie Van Der Veen, the matriarch and "moral fiber" of a Native American community, in THE RED ROAD. Other credits include, but are not limited to, AMC's DIETLAND (HULU), the BBC/Netflix political drama BLACK EARTH RISING, AppleTV's SEE, and Netflix's COWBOY BEBOP.

Ms. Tunie starred as Rose in FENCES in "August Wilson's 20th Century Cycle," at The Kennedy Center. Other Credits include: The Old Vic (London): The 47th. Broadway: Julius Caesar, Dreamgirls, Oh, Kay!, Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music. Off-Broadway: Familiar (Obie Award), Building the Wall, The Library (Public Theater), Troilus and Cressida (Delacourt), Sheba, and Loose Knit.

Regional: Premiere of American Son (Berkshire Theatre Award), 42nd Street, Prospero in The Tempest, The Roommate, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Les Liaisons Dangereuse, We Are Here, Tartuffe, Antony and Cleopatra, All's Well That Ends Well, Two Gentlemen of Verona. Film: Flight, Snake Eyes, The Devil's Advocate, Wall Street, City Hall, Eve's Bayou, Caveman's Valentine, Fall to Rise, Bad Vegan, and Irreplaceable You.

Television: "Better Call Saul", " Blue Bloods", "Elementary," "Billions," "24," "Alpha House," "The Good Wife," "Zoo," "Survivor's Remorse," "As the World Turns," "Sex and the City," "NYPD Blue." Producer: Spring Awakening (Tony Award), Radio Golf (Tony nomination), Magic/Bird, and Frog Kiss (VSC), The Dutchman (Cherry Lane Theater). Director: See You In September (film), and Jazzland: the Musical (theatre).

Ms. Tunie is a Founder of Black Theatre United. She is Chair Emerita of the Board of Directors of Figure Skating in Harlem, serves on the Board of Directors at Harlem Stage/The Gatehouse, The City Theatre in Pittsburgh, and is on the Advisory Board of Hearts of Gold.

In 2005, Mayor Bloomberg awarded Ms. Tunie the "Made in New York Award" for her support and commitment to Film, Television and Theater.

Ms. Tunie holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Carnegie-Mellon University, and now serves on its Board of Trustees.

David Gordon made his Broadway debut playing himself in the Tony-nominated musical The Prom, and is most proud of being McKayla's dad and husband to Emmy-winning television producer Felicia Gordon. @mrdavidgordon on Twitter and Instagram.

To attend this event, please RSVP at this link: https://www.theatrewomen.org/oral-history-at-the-nypl