Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

League of Professional Theatre Women Invite the Public to Oral History Interview Of TV and Film Star Tamara Tunie

The event is at 1p.m., May 17, at the Bruno Walter Auditorium.

May. 02, 2023  
League of Professional Theatre Women Invite the Public to Oral History Interview Of TV and Film Star Tamara Tunie

Tamara Tunie will be interviewed about her long and brilliant career as a TV/ film star, theatre performer, and theatre producer/director, at 1p.m., May 17, at the Bruno Walter Auditorium, at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center (111 Amsterdam Avenue at 65th Street), New York. David Gordon, Editor-in-Chief of TheaterMania.com and President of the Outer Critics Circle will conduct the interview.

This event, which is open to the public, is part of the League of Professional Theatre Women's (LPTW) Oral History Interviews Program in partnership with the library and is a highlight of LPTW's 40th Anniversary Celebration.

Tamara Tunie has starred for 23 seasons as Medical Examiner "Dr. Melinda Warner" in the top-rated series "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." She starred as Cissy Houston in Sony films, "I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY."

She played Marie Van Der Veen, the matriarch and "moral fiber" of a Native American community, in THE RED ROAD. Other credits include, but are not limited to, AMC's DIETLAND (HULU), the BBC/Netflix political drama BLACK EARTH RISING, AppleTV's SEE, and Netflix's COWBOY BEBOP.

Ms. Tunie starred as Rose in FENCES in "August Wilson's 20th Century Cycle," at The Kennedy Center. Other Credits include: The Old Vic (London): The 47th. Broadway: Julius Caesar, Dreamgirls, Oh, Kay!, Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music. Off-Broadway: Familiar (Obie Award), Building the Wall, The Library (Public Theater), Troilus and Cressida (Delacourt), Sheba, and Loose Knit.

Regional: Premiere of American Son (Berkshire Theatre Award), 42nd Street, Prospero in The Tempest, The Roommate, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Les Liaisons Dangereuse, We Are Here, Tartuffe, Antony and Cleopatra, All's Well That Ends Well, Two Gentlemen of Verona. Film: Flight, Snake Eyes, The Devil's Advocate, Wall Street, City Hall, Eve's Bayou, Caveman's Valentine, Fall to Rise, Bad Vegan, and Irreplaceable You.

Television: "Better Call Saul", " Blue Bloods", "Elementary," "Billions," "24," "Alpha House," "The Good Wife," "Zoo," "Survivor's Remorse," "As the World Turns," "Sex and the City," "NYPD Blue." Producer: Spring Awakening (Tony Award), Radio Golf (Tony nomination), Magic/Bird, and Frog Kiss (VSC), The Dutchman (Cherry Lane Theater). Director: See You In September (film), and Jazzland: the Musical (theatre).

Ms. Tunie is a Founder of Black Theatre United. She is Chair Emerita of the Board of Directors of Figure Skating in Harlem, serves on the Board of Directors at Harlem Stage/The Gatehouse, The City Theatre in Pittsburgh, and is on the Advisory Board of Hearts of Gold.

In 2005, Mayor Bloomberg awarded Ms. Tunie the "Made in New York Award" for her support and commitment to Film, Television and Theater.

Ms. Tunie holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Carnegie-Mellon University, and now serves on its Board of Trustees.

David Gordon made his Broadway debut playing himself in the Tony-nominated musical The Prom, and is most proud of being McKayla's dad and husband to Emmy-winning television producer Felicia Gordon. @mrdavidgordon on Twitter and Instagram.

To attend this event, please RSVP at this link: https://www.theatrewomen.org/oral-history-at-the-nypl





Related Stories
Photos/Video: Iconic PHANTOM Chandelier Exits Broadways Majestic Theatre Photo
Photos/Video: Iconic PHANTOM Chandelier Exits Broadway's Majestic Theatre
As part of the load-out of the Broadway production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA – the all-time longest-running show in Broadway history, which recently concluded its record-breaking run after an unprecedented 35+ years – the musical’s legendary Chandelier departed The Majestic Theatre. See photos and video of the chandelier's final exit!
Photos: Inside the Entertainment Fund Gala, Honoring Tyler Perry, Alana Mayo, and More Photo
Photos: Inside the Entertainment Fund Gala, Honoring Tyler Perry, Alana Mayo, and More
Last night, May 1, The Entertainment Community Fund celebrated distinguished philanthropist Glorya Kaufman; Head of Orion Pictures, film executive and producer Alana Mayo; Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer, activist and President of Tom Kirdahy Productions Tom Kirdahy; and actor, director, screenwriter, producer, playwright, author, philanthropist and Founder of Tyler Perry Studios Tyler Perry.
Barbra Streisand Awarded 10th Anniversary Genesis Prize Photo
Barbra Streisand Awarded 10th Anniversary Genesis Prize
The Genesis Prize Foundation has announced iconic actor, singer, director, author, and activist Barbra Streisand as the 10th Anniversary Genesis Prize Laureate.
DeBose, Brosnahan, McDonald & More to Join Covenant House Gala Photo
DeBose, Brosnahan, McDonald & More to Join Covenant House Gala
Covenant House will hold its annual Night of Covenant House Stars Gala on Monday, May 22 at 6 p.m. at the Javits Center Rooftop Pavilion and Terrace in New York City. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Which Broadway Shows Have Received the Most Tony Nominations Ever?Which Broadway Shows Have Received the Most Tony Nominations Ever?
May 2, 2023

While many stellar productions are poised to earn multiple nominations this season, it will take quite a few to stand up to the current record holders. Below, check out which Broadway shows hold the records for the most-Tony nominated productions of all time.
Wake Up With BWW 5/2: Tony Nominations, Theatre World Awards, Plus a Message From Auli'i CravalhoWake Up With BWW 5/2: Tony Nominations, Theatre World Awards, Plus a Message From Auli'i Cravalho
May 2, 2023

Top stories: Find out who will receive Theatre World Awards, plus casting for Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's Harmony, and a message from Auli'i Cravalho!
Barbra Streisand Awarded 10th Anniversary Genesis PrizeBarbra Streisand Awarded 10th Anniversary Genesis Prize
May 1, 2023

The Genesis Prize Foundation has announced iconic actor, singer, director, author, and activist Barbra Streisand as the 10th Anniversary Genesis Prize Laureate.
Ariana DeBose, Rachel Brosnahan, Audra McDonald & More to Appear at Night of Covenant House Stars GalaAriana DeBose, Rachel Brosnahan, Audra McDonald & More to Appear at Night of Covenant House Stars Gala
May 1, 2023

Covenant House will hold its annual Night of Covenant House Stars Gala on Monday, May 22 at 6 p.m. at the Javits Center Rooftop Pavilion and Terrace in New York City. Learn how to purchase tickets!
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Chicago and DetroitMJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Chicago and Detroit
May 1, 2023

Open call auditions for the roles of “MJ” and “Little Michael” will be held in Chicago on Saturday, May 13th and in Detroit on Sunday, May 14th.
share