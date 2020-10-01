Lea Salonga, FIDDLER Doc, and ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Announced for Great Performances Fall Lineup

The annual Broadway's Best series will run Fridays from November 6- 27.

The PBS series Great Performances has announced programming for its fourth annual Broadway's Best November series.

The Broadway's Best lineup will begin with a November 6 broadcast of 2011 production of One Man, Two Guvnors, led by Tony Award-winner and late night host James Corden.

In the play, a musician, Francis Henshall, becomes minder to Roscoe Crabbe... but Roscoe is really Rachel, posing as her own dead brother... who's been killed by her boyfriend Stanley Stubbers. Francis spots the chance of an extra meal ticket and take a job with one Stanley Stubbers. To prevent discovery Francis must keep his two guvnors apart. Simple.

The play will be followed by the documentary Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles on Friday, November 13.

Fiddler: A Miracle Of Miracles is the origin story behind one of Broadway's most beloved musicals, and its creative roots in early 1960s New York, when "tradition" was on the wane as gender roles, sexuality, race relations and religion were evolving. The film follows Fiddler's place and relevance in our world over more than half a century.

The series will continue November 20, with the Broadway production of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, starring Bryce Pinkham, Lora Lee Gayer, Megan Lawrence, Danny Rutigliano, Megan Sikora and Corbin Bleu.

Holiday Inn is the story of Jim, who leaves show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut. Jim's luck takes a turn when he meets Linda Mason; an aspiring performer, turned schoolteacher. Together, they turn the farmhouse into a festive inn with spectacular performances to celebrate each holiday, from Christmas to the Fourth of July.

The series will close out November 17 with the world premiere of Great Performances: Lea Salonga in Concert closes. The Tony-winner will with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra at the Sydney Opera House.

Lea Salonga is renowned across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. She is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Lea is the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of "Disney Legend".

The Broadway's Best programming airs Fridays in November at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/broadwayonpbs and the PBS Video app.

