Lea Michele to Headline Broadway and Vine's 2022 Concert Series Featuring Jelani Remy, Ciara Renée & More

Broadway and Vine, intersecting the best of Broadway with the best of Wine Country will open its second season with Lea Michele (GLEE, Spring Awakening). The Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee will make her Napa Valley performance debut at Carneros Resort's Hilltop Vineyard on Tuesday, June 7th. The monthly concert series will pair each Broadway performance with world class wine and culinary experiences in picturesque vineyard and resort settings. Broadway and Vine, which was founded by Tony Award nominee Jacob Langfelder (Sea Wall/A Life), has a mission to provide mentorship, masterclass and performance opportunities for students and pre-professional performing artists. Tickets begin at $125 and are on sale now at www.broadwayandvine.org

The exclusive events continue throughout the summer at Tre Posti Vineyards with Broadway stars Nasia Thomas (Caroline, or Change, Ain't Too Proud: The Temptations Musicall), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, Disney's The Lion King) along with Emmy Winner Lance Horne on July 11th, Natalie Tenenbaum (David Byrne's American Utopia) and Ciara Renée (Disney's Frozen, Waitress, Pippin, Big Fish) on August 10th and Abby Mueller (SIX, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Kinky Boots) with Sharon Kenny on September 20th. A special season subscriber event will be held May 10 at Francis Ford Coppola's, Inglenook winery featuring Grammy nominated, Tony and Emmy Award winner Michael Moritz Jr. (Hadestown, Beautiful, Big Fish) with Betsy Struxness (Hamilton, Matilda: The Musical, and Wicked).

In addition to the concert experience, a limited number of exclusive VIP wine tasting and vintner dinner experiences will be available featuring Carneros Resort's Executive Chef Jeffrey Jake, and Tre Posti Executive Chef Nash Cognetti and award winning wines from Arietta, Cervantes Family Vineyards, Larkmead, Lloyd Cellars, Olabisi Wines, Prescription Vineyards, Rombauer, Smith-Devereux, Titus Vineyards and more.

MAY 10, 2022 5:30pm: Season Subscriber Event with Michael Moritz Jr. and Betsy Struxness at Inglenook Winery

JUNE 7, 2022 7:30pm: Lea Michele at Carneros Resort

JULY 11, 2022 7:30pm: Nasia Thomas and Jelani Remy at Tre Posti

AUGUST 10, 2021 7:30pm: Ciara Renée and Natalie Tenenbaum at Tre Posti

SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 6:30pm: Abby Mueller with Sharon Kenny at Tre Posti

ABOUT BROADWAY AND VINE:

Broadway and Vine was founded by Tony Award nominee Jacob Langfelder with a mission to provide mentorship, masterclass and performance opportunities for students and pre-professional performing artists. The concert series' first season launched in 2021 and quickly became a San Francisco Chronicle critics' pick with performances by Tony winner Beth Leavel, Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck, Shoshana Bean, and Taylor Iman Jones. In addition to his stage and concert productions, Langfelder has worked with acclaimed chefs including Tom Colicchio, Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Daniel Boulud. In Napa, he executive produced Festival Napa Valley, Taste of Napa, and has worked with dozens of wineries and resorts presenting luxury concert events.

ABOUT LEA MICHELE:

Lea Michele is an award-winning actress, singer and New York Times Best Selling author. She is best known for her role as "Rachel Berry" on Ryan Murphy's critically acclaimed, Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning series, "Glee." In 2010, Michele was honored with an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Actress - Comedy. In 2012 and 2013, Michele won the TEEN CHOICE Award for Choice TV Actress: Comedy. In 2013, she also won a People's Choice Award for Best TV Comedic Actress. At just eight years old, Lea Michele made her Broadway debut as "Young Cosette" in "Les Misérables." Since then, Michele has shared the stage with Broadway greats Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in "Ragtime," as well as Alfred Molina in the 20th anniversary production of "Fiddler on the Roof." She also received raved reviews for her stage performance in the role of "Wendla" for the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of "Spring Awakening," which earned her a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical.

While appearing on television and stage, Michele's love for music has been a focal point in her career. Michele has had the honor of singing for The President and performing at the Superbowl. She has released 4 albums, "FOREVER", "Christmas in the City", "Places" and "Louder" and has also traveled around the world on multiple concert tours including a joint tour with fellow Glee alum Darren Criss. Michele is also a best-selling author releasing "Brunette Ambition", which was a New York Times Best Seller as well as her follow-up book, "You First". The Spring Awakening Documentary "Those You've Known" premieres on HBO Max on May 3rd.