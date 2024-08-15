Lawrence Sells Out Radio City Music Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NYC soul-pop band Lawrence - fronted by siblings Clyde and Grace Lawrence - will headline Radio City Music Hall on September 19th. This hometown show is Lawrence’s biggest NYC gig yet, and it also just sold out.

It’s part of their biggest-ever U.S. tour that launches on Sept 17. And while this is their biggest tour yet, they’ve been busy performing - they spent the second half of 2023 on the Jonas Brothers stadium tour, and opened for the Rolling Stones at MetLife Stadium in May. They’ve also recently collaborated with Jacob Collier and Meghan Trainor on their albums, and Gracie Lawrence will appear as a central character in the forthcoming new season of Sex Lives of College Girls (MAX).

The band is touring to support their new album Family Business, which has amassed over 10 million streams on Spotify and debuted in the top 10 on the Spotify New Albums chart in the US. Family Business delves into Lawrence's DIY spirit and Gracie and Clyde's experiences growing up as a creative sibling duo, drawing inspiration from the 70s and 80s soul-funk legends they loved in their childhood, such as Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Randy Newman, Michael Jackson, and Huey Lewis.

Since June Lawrence has performed on CBS Saturday, The TODAY Show, just this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (with Questlove drumming).

More than a family band making it big, Lawrence, described as "the kick-ass eight-piece family band reshaping the music business" (Switched On Pop), is a proud DIY organization, eight longtime friends turned entrepreneurs managing their own tours, running their own merch business, engineering their own sound, and staging their own headline tours.