Laura Woyasz Will Join KIMBERLY AKIMBO Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld has learned that Laura Woyasz will soon join the National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO as Pattie on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 in Costa Mesa, CA. Dana Steingold will play her final performance on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Laura Woyasz previously starred as Glinda in Wicked on Broadway and will join three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (Kimberly), Miguel Gil (Seth), Jim Hogan (Buddy), Emily Koch (Debra), Grace Capeless (Delia), Skye Alyssa Friedman (Teresa), Darron Hayes (Martin) and Pierce Wheeler (Aaron). Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, Marcus Phillips, Bailey Ryon and Brandon Springman are the understudies, and Valerie Wright is the Kimberly standby.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL, was the most critically-acclaimed musical of its season.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

BIOGRAPHY:

Laura Woyasz (Pattie). If this is a dream, please don’t wake me, because this is a dream role! Broadway: Wicked (Glinda), For the Girls. She has done 5 Off-Broadway shows, 3 National Tours, 4 TV appearances, and many regional shows. She is an advocate for senior dogs and is a Reiki healer. Laura is obsessed with Dolly Parton, tiny homes, and Doritos. Thank you to HCKR, Matt Farnsworth, the creative team, and Telsey for this opportunity. As always, for my niece & sister. www.laura-woyasz.com