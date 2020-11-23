Laura Linney, Ian McKellen, Andrew Scott and Bellina Logan Nominated for 2020 United Solo Special Award

My Name Is Lucy Barton star Laura Linney, acclaimed performer Bellina Logan, acting legend Sir Ian McKellen, and Fleabag star Andrew Scott are among the nominees for the The United Solo Theatre Festival's 2020 United Solo Special Award

"Today, we are celebrating remarkable artists and their performances," said founder and artistic director Omar Sangare. "Our lineup includes a diverse array of shows produced during and just before the global pandemic."

Due to the public health crisis, United Solo was forced to postpone their 11th Annual New York Festival, as well as their inaugural London festival. Despite these circumstances, the organization felt it necessary to honor and award outstanding solo performers in the midst of the crisis.



Laura Linney's Broadway performance of "My Name Is Lucy Barton," produced by the Manhattan Theatre Club, is an American premiere adapted by Rona Munro from the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout. Ms. Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who finds her mother at the foot of her hospital bed following an operation, after not having seen her for years. The New York Times hailed Ms. Linney as "luminous" for her performance.



Bellina Logan earns a nomination for her performance in "Confessions of a Mulatto Love Child," her critically-acclaimed solo show. In the performance, Ms. Logan explores the intricate story of a daughter, her eccentric mother, and the powerful bond they developed during a life-changing, cross-country road trip. Ms. Logan's story is a shining example of how to reconcile a racially-divided nation. Her show was highly recommended by critics and awarded by All About Solo with a Critics' Choice recognition.



After touring his solo show last year, Sir Ian McKellen took his solo performance, "Ian McKellen on Stage: Tolkien, Shakespeare, and You!" to London's West End for a limited run. The show is in celebration of McKellen's 80th birthday and explores anecdotes and stories from his prolific career in the entertainment industry- from the stage to the screen. "Ian McKellen on Stage" shines for its conceptual brilliance and acting finesse.



Andrew Scott's virtual performance of "Sea Wall," which was available for streaming shortly after the start of the pandemic, portrays solo performance in an entirely new light. Scott portrays Alex, a man suffering from emotional torture, and depicts life's inevitable ups and downs. His show is an exemplary proof of how performing arts can quickly and effectively adapt to challenging times with resilience, emotion, and meaningful commentary.



The winner will be announced soon, and will join past United Solo Special Award recipients including Anna Deavere Smith (2010), Patti LuPone (2011), John Leguizamo (2012), Fiona Shaw (2013), Billy Crystal (2014), James Lecesne (2015), Staceyann Chin in collaboration with Cynthia Nixon (2016), Michael Moore (2017), Renée Taylor (2018), and Aasif Mandvi (2019).

