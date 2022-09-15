Andrew Barth Feldman Joins Jennifer Lawrence in NO HARD FEELINGS Film

Former Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman has landed a leading role in Sony's new R-rated comedy film, No Hard Feelings.

Deadline reports that Feldman will play opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the picture directed by Gene Stupnitsky. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.

The film is set to debut on June 16, 2023 and was written by Stupnitsky and John Phillips. Lawrence, Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, and Justine Polsky will produce.

Andrew Barth Feldman is the winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards). He made his Broadway debut in the title role in Dear Evan Hansen. Feldman starred as Linguini in a benefit concert presentation of Ratatouille the Musical, originated on TikTok, inspired by the 2007 Disney/Pixar film.

He was recently seen in the second season of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series on Disney+. He can be heard playing himself in As the Curtain Rises, an original Broadway soap opera podcast from the Broadway Podcast Network.