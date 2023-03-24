Laura Benanti, Lily Rabe & More to be Featured in Williamstown Theatre Festival 2023 Summer Season

Programming has been confirmed for the 2023 Williamstown Theatre Festival summer season. The season will feature a series of cabarets, readings, and special events that require minimal physical production and hold on to the summer theater festival's inimitable vibe. The Tony Award®-recognized theater company has made the purposeful decision to take time over the course of the entire year to devote energy and resources to rethinking the Festival and its core operations for the future.

Gersten said, "Williamstown Theatre Festival's economic model is steeped in a summer stock tradition that needs to be rethought in order for the Festival to continue to thrive for another 70 years. We have made the responsible, strategic decision to not produce full productions this summer, but instead are creating a very special season that requires a smaller footprint. We're looking forward to using the found capacity to think about how we meet the future and sustain ourselves as an organization. This summer is the beginning of a wonderful journey. I'm full of optimism for the future, and I love that this summer we spend time with family and new exciting voices while we undertake this purposeful work in order to return in 2024 to full productions on the campus of Williams College."

The WTF 2023 season will kick off with award-winning comedian Hasan Minhaj in Experiment Time as he showcases and prepares new material for his latest work-in-progress. Experiment Time will play a strictly limited six-performance engagement from Wednesday, July 12 - Saturday, July 15 on the Main Stage at the '62 Center for Theatre & Dance.

Minhaj is one of the most in-demand comedians on screen and stage today. Earlier this year, he was the host of "The Daily Show," and he is also the host and creator of Netflix's Peabody and Emmy Award-winning weekly comedy show "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj," and the Netflix comedy specials "Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King" and "The King's Jester."

Then on Sunday, July 16, for one performance only, Broadway legend and Tony Award winner Laura Benanti graces the Main Stage to share songs from her illustrious career. A long-time friend of the Festival, Laura also starred as Perdita in the WTF production of The Winter's Tale (2001) and last performed for WTF audiences at the 2020 Gala. A star on stage and screen, Laura's career spans over two decades since she took Broadway by storm at the age of 18. Laura has earned two Drama Desk Awards, two Outer Critics Circle Awards, and garnered five Tony Award nominations.

For the remainder of the 2023 season, experience the Festival in a new, uniquely created environment that puts artists and audience onstage in one intimate setting together. The 2023 Festival Stage, reimagined on the stage of the theater by designers Se Hyun Oh and Emily Schmit, is home to the inimitable WTF Cabaret and a new Main Stage Reading Series featuring popular plays and esteemed Festival artists.

Gersten said, "In rethinking the scale of the season, we have a wonderful opportunity to also rethink how the audience experiences our programming. This summer, audience and artists will come together in an intimate space, literally sharing the stage, to foster a greater sense of communion and conviviality. This one-of-a-kind Festival atmosphere is another way to make this season special and memorable:"

WTF CABARET

This summer, WTF is partnering with Tony Award nominee and Festival mainstay Christopher Fitzgerald to curate the return of the WTF Cabaret. Intimate, casual, and always surprising, these exhilarating evenings feature performances by Festival artists you know and love! No two weekends are the same, and all shows take place on the specially created 2023 Festival Stage, featuring a mix of premium cabaret-style tables and traditional seating, as well as a full bar.

The WTF Cabaret will take place over three successive weekends: Thursday, July 20 - Saturday, July 22; Thursday, July 27 - Saturday, July 29; and Thursday, August 3 - Saturday, August 5. Artists for each weekend will be announced shortly.

WTF MAIN STAGE READING SERIES

Get up close and personal with beloved Festival actors performing new and classic plays on the specially created intimate 2023 Festival Stage. Watch as the creative process unfolds before you and experience these works in exhilarating new ways.

This series' titles will include:

Saturday, July 22 & Sunday, July 23

Paris, ACTORS!

By Hamish Linklater

Featuring Hamish Linklater, Lily Rabe

Occupied Paris. 1944. Real life celebrity Nazi Werner Krauss is between projects. But the Party, desperate for a propaganda extravaganza in the City of Lights, has arranged a remount of his notorious Merchant of Venice produced by a French theater teeming with family secrets. Paris, ACTORS! is "The Last Metro" if Truffaut were unavailable to direct, but the Marx Brothers were.

Saturday, July 29 & Sunday, July 30

Three Sisters

By Anton Chekhov

Featuring Louisa Jacobson

The beloved Prozorov family returns to Williamstown Theatre Festival this summer to recount their timeless and tumultuous tale of existential longing. In this Chekhov classic, sisters Olga, Masha, and Irina yearn for the promise of Moscow while grappling with the tribulations of unrequited love and family drama at home. In the wake of their father's death and a changing Russia, the women must face the reality of their choices and take responsibility for their uncertain futures.

Saturday, August 5 & Sunday, August 6

The Pillowman

By Martin McDonagh

They say life imitates art-but what happens when that art is horror? In a totalitarian dictatorship, young author Katurian is interrogated by the authorities after a string of child murders bears a striking resemblance to his grisly short stories. When his brother admits to the murders and implicates Katurian and their troubled childhood, more complicated questions arise-is it really possible to separate art from artist? Widely regarded as one of the greatest plays of the last 25 years, The Pillowman is as dark as comedies get and is sure to keep audiences glued to the edge of their seats.

Additional details including creative team members and additional casting for the WTF Main Stage Reading Series will be announced shortly.

FRIDAYS@3 READING SERIES

WTF's Fridays@3 reading series, held this year in the Clark Art Institute's auditorium, is a renowned program for the development and discovery of new work. Many Festival productions started as Fridays@3 readings. Spend the afternoon at the Clark with a play in development, performed by professional actors.

Friday, July 14

Chapters of a Floating Life

2023 L. Arnold Weissberger New Play Award Winner

By Clarence Coo

Directed by Jennifer Chang

Two couples from China try to make ends meet in New York City in the wake of the Second World War. One husband and wife live uptown, obsessed with a past of poetry, painting, and gardens. Another pair face the day-to-day reality of keeping a Chinatown restaurant in business. Their worlds, previously separated by class and education, converge when the two women find each other in Central Park and fall under the spell of the Chinese language.

Friday, July 21

Plunder and Lightning

By Cindy Lou Johnson

Tina and George's preparations for an important party are wildly derailed when their daughter Rikki shows up on the run from the cops, and Tina's stepmother, Lola, threatens to levy charges of elder abuse. A dark comedy about greed and the urgent power of love, Plunder and Lightning examines the price to be paid for burying our sins-in the field out back.

August 4

Wipeout

By Aurora Real de Asua

Directed by Maggie Burrows

It's Gary's 77th birthday and all she wants to do is surf. The only problem? She's never stepped foot on a board before. But with the help of a hot-rod teenage surf instructor and the company of her two best friends, Gary is about to go on the ride of her life. As the three women navigate the currents of the Pacific, they must confront seven decades of secrets and sacrifices, not to mention the odd jellyfish or two.

Additional creative team and casting for all of the Fridays @ 3 readings, including a fourth reading scheduled for Friday, July 28, will be announced in the coming weeks.

ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE WORKSHOPS

Play development is a year-round activity at WTF. Every summer, the Festival supports new work in development by inviting artists to participate in residencies and workshops. We're thrilled to welcome the following artists and projects to Williamstown this summer:

Breaking the Binary Theatre is a new work development and community building hub wherein transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+) artists come together to reclaim our artistic license and liberty on our own terms in spaces built by and for us. Breaking the Binary Theatre hosts a number of programs and initiatives, including our flagship artistic event each October: the all-TNB2S+ Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival. @BreakingTheBinaryTheatre on Instagram. www.btb-nyc.com.

TWITCH

By Liliana Padilla (they/them)

Directed by Jack Ferver (they/them)

Dramaturgy by Desiree S. Mitton (she/they)

Produced by Breaking the Binary Theatre

Following their collaboration as a part of the inaugural Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival in October of 2022, playwright Liliana Padilla (they/them), director Jack Ferver (they/them), dramaturg Desiree S. Mitton (she/they) are reuniting with several of their BTB collaborators to further dive into the world of TWITCH as part of Breaking the Binary Theatre's 2023 Falco and Steinman Residency Program.

Nightdrive makes rigorously irreverent, demandingly vulnerable, borderline-impossible plays that use indelible moments of stagecraft to build thrillingly personal relationships with audiences. Their work includes an apocalypse around a campfire (The Grown-Ups, Time Out New York's Top 10 NYC Theatre Productions of 2021); a live immersive alien movie (Alien Nation); a five-dimensional community meeting with a full pancake breakfast cooked on stage (Providence, RI); a haunted rock concert (Thank You Sorry); and a hybrid comic book with interactive animation (Apathy Boy). They've been semifinalists for the American Playwriting Foundation's Relentless Award, finalists for the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, and resident artists at Pipeline Theatre Company and Ars Nova.

Society

By Skylar Fox and Simon Henriques

Society is part play, part participatory focus group, part collective fever dream, presented around a giant conference table. You can't believe they still ask you back in for more sessions-it feels like you've been going there forever. But the money's decent, and it costs so much to live in this city. And there are snacks. It's supposed to be a different group in there every time, but a couple people are starting to look familiar. Maybe you're just imagining things. But they're staring at you, too, right?

Waterwell is a group of artists, educators, and producers dedicated to telling engrossing stories that deliberately wrestle with complex civic questions in unexpected ways. WW creates productions that are creatively daring and emotionally potent to cultivate connections across real and perceived divides. www.waterwell.org

Plate Spinner Productions is a production company working across entertainment media. PSP is committed to developing, nurturing, and producing unique and dynamic stories that challenge artists and audiences to question the status quo, and believe that a fair and equitable world is possible. www.platespinnerproductions.com

A Good Day to Me Not to You

By Lameece Issaq

Directed by Lee Sunday Evans

A co-production of Waterwell and Plate Spinner Productions

Writer and actor Lameece Issaq teams up with two-time Obie winner Lee Sunday Evans on her riotously funny and gut-wrenching new play about a 40-whatever dental lab tech who gets fired and moves into St. Agnes Residence, a woman's boarding house run by nuns. While there, she must come to terms with her unfulfilled path to motherhood, the untimely death of her sister, and earth-shaking news about her beloved nephew - all while fending off her unpredictable and sometimes deranged cohabitants. Performed by Issaq in a story-telling tour-de-force.

In addition to these companies, please visit the WTF website for a full list of artists who will be joining us in residence this summer.

Tickets for the 2023 Summer Season will go on sale to the public at noon on Tuesday, May 2 and can be purchased at www.wtfestival.org or by calling (413) 458-3253. Donors at the $250 level and above will receive advance access to tickets prior to the public as a benefit of support. Eligible donors will be notified by email when the advance access period begins. Consider making a donation at wtfestival.org/support. For season updates, please visit www.wtfestival.org.

In addition, as previously announced, Williamstown Theatre Festival (WTF) will partner with Barrington Stage Company (BSC) to present the 1998 musical A New Brain, featuring music and lyrics by William Finn, book by Finn and James Lapine, and direction by Joe Calarco. A New Brain will play from Wednesday, August 16 through Saturday, September 9 on BSC's Boyd-Quinson Stage (30 Union Street, Pittsfield, MA). Opening night is Sunday, August 20. Tickets for A New Brain can be purchased now directly through the BSC Box Office at (413) 236-8888 or by visiting barringtonstageco.org/tickets. For more information on A New Brain, and the exciting collaboration between two of the Berkshires' leading arts organizations, please visit www.barringtonstageco.org.

Properly fitting masks are encouraged to be worn indoors at the '62 Center for Theatre & Dance. Use of face masks is optional for all visitors at the Clark Art Institute. Visit barringtonstageco.org/safety for updated masking policies for A New Brain.

BIOGRAPHIES

is a two-time Peabody Award-Winning comedian best known for his breakout special Homecoming King (Netflix) and his critically acclaimed, political satire show "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" (Netflix) which won a Peabody, an Emmy, and a Television Academy Honor. Previously, Hasan was a senior correspondent at "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" (Comedy Central) and headlined the 2017 White House Correspondent's Dinner. He's the co-founder and chief executive officer for 186K Films that will produce its first feature For The Culture with Amazon Studios. Minhaj is co-writing the script with Prashanth Venkataramanujam and will star in the film. His new, one-man show The King's Jester will mark the comedian's return to his storytelling roots following the global success of Homecoming King.

Ms. Benanti first took Broadway by storm at the age of 18 as Maria in The Sound of Music, and has subsequently starred in ten more Broadway shows (musicals, straight plays, comedies and dramas) including Into the Woods, Nine (opposite Antonio Banderas), Gypsy (for which she won a Tony® Award), She Loves Me, My Fair Lady, and Steve Martin's Meteor Shower opposite Amy Schumer and Keegan Michael Key.

Her flourishing television and film career have included widely acclaimed appearances on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" as Melania Trump, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick... Boom! and roles on Hulu's "Life & Beth," "Inside Amy Schumer," as well as "Gossip Girl," "Younger," "Nashville," "Supergirl," and the highly anticipated second season of "The Gilded Age." In film, Benanti starred in Netflix's Worth opposite Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan, Here Today opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish, and the upcoming Sony Pictures comedy No Hard Feelings opposite Jennifer Lawrence and Matthew Broderick.

She is also a book author and creator of the HBO Max special "Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020" based on her viral social media movement: #sunshinesongs, Benanti released a self-titled audio album for Sony Music Masterworks and tours the world performing solo concerts alongside highly celebrated musicians and orchestras.

Se Hyun Oh is a Korean born set designer based in NYC. Off-Broadway credits: Once Upon A Korean Time (Ma-Yi Theatre/ La Mama Theatre); The Unbelieving (The Civilians/ 59E59 Theatres); Mister Miss America (AFO Theatre/ Rattlestick Theatre). Selected regional credits: The Chinese Lady, Rooted (Cincinnati Playhouse); Man of God (Williamstown Theatre Festival, Geffen Playhouse); Underneath the Lintel (Geffen Playhouse); Tiger Style!, A Doll's House Pt.2, Cambodian Rock Band, Yoga Play, Office Hour (South Coast Rep); Hold These Truths (People's Light Theatre); Silent Sky (Perseverance Theatre). He graduated from Northwestern University with an MFA in Theatre Design. Member of USA Local 829. www.sehyunoh.com.

Emily Schmit

is a lighting designer and collaborative artist based in Brooklyn, NY working in theater, dance, music, live events, and immersive experiences. Recent design credits: La Lucha (Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego) The Jury (Theater Now) Teatro Piñata (The New Children's Museum) Optika Piñata, Las Quinceañeras (La Jolla Playhouse WOW Festival) Micha: Visions (Joe's Pub.) Recent associate credits: Evanston Salt Costs Climbing (The New Group) Dana H. (Broadway, The Vineyard) Is This a Room (Broadway) Emma, The Tempest, Noises Off (Guthrie Theatre.) Proud member USA 829. www.emilyschmit.com.

Three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald most recently starred in the Broadway revival of Company. He earned a Tony nomination and won the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards for his previous Broadway role as Ogie in Waitress. He was Tony nominated for prior roles in Young Frankenstein and Finian's Rainbow, for which he received a Drama Desk Award. His other Broadway credits include originating the role of Boq in Wicked; An Act of God; The Merchant of Venice opposite Al Pacino; Amour (Drama Desk nomination); and Chicago. Off-Broadway and regional credits include the US premiere of Stephen Sondheim's Saturday Night at Second Stage (Drama Desk nomination); the American premiere of Martin McDonagh's The Cripple of Inishmaan at the Public; the renowned Steppenwolf production of McDonagh's The Beauty Queen of Leenane; the US debut of Frank McGuinness' Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme at Lincoln Center; the title role in Barnum at the Chichester Festival Theatre (UK) and he spent thirteen seasons with the Williamstown Theater Festival (MA), beginning as an apprentice in 1993. In 2010, he starred in an all-male version of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, directed by his wife, Jessica Stone. Favorite productions include June Moon, Where's Charley, and Dead End among many others. His film credits include Girl Most Likely opposite Kristen Wiig and Annette Bening. He was a series regular on SyFy's "Happy!," DirecTV's "Almost There" and WB's "Twins." He most recently recurred on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and on Netflix in "Godless."

was born in the Philippines and grew up in a crowded, multilingual household in Virginia. He writes about language, class, and sexuality. His plays include On That Day in Amsterdam, The God of Wine, The Birds of Empathy, Beautiful Province (Belle Province), and People Sitting in Darkness. His work has been produced or developed at Primary Stages, the Atlantic Theater Company, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, New York Theatre Workshop, and the Bay Area Playwrights Festival. He has received fellowships from the Dramatists Guild of America, the Rita Goldberg Playwrights' Workshop at the Lark, the New York Foundation for the Arts, and the Playwrights Realm, and he has been the recipient of a Whiting Award and the Yale Drama Series Prize. He received his MFA in playwriting at Columbia University. He is a member of the Ma-Yi Writers Lab and an alumnus of New Dramatists.

Jennifer Chang

Recent directing credits include The Heart Sellers by Lloyd Suh at Milwaukee Rep (World Premiere), On Gold Mountain with LA Opera at The Huntington, The Great Leap by Lauren Yee at The Round House Theatre, Undo The Sea by Inda Craig-Galván with Primary Stages, Vietgone by Qui Nguyen (LADCC AWARD for Direction). New Play/ Musical Development: The Geffen Playhouse, Pasadena Playhouse, Ashland New Plays Festival, O'Neill Playwrights Conference, New Harmony Project, CTG, PPF@SCR, Sông Collective, Black and Latino Playwrights' Conference, Theatre Mu, Chance Theater, Boston Court, PlayOn!, East West Players, Artists at Play. Upcoming: American Fast by Kareem Fahmy at City Theatre (NNPN Rolling World Premiere), King of the Yees by Lauren Yee at Signature Theatre (VA) Her play The Devil is a Lie premieres in April 2023 with Quantum Theatre directed by Kyle Haden. SDCF Fichandler Award Finalist, Director's Lab West, Drama League NY Fellow, Classical Directing Fellow at The Old Globe, Beatrice Terry Residency (Drama League). Associate Professor UCLA School of TFT. More info: www.changinator.com.

is best known for her play Brilliant Traces which has had many productions throughout the world. Other plays include The New Americans, Propaganda, Under Cover of Darkness, The Years, Blessé, and The Person I Once Was. Her work has been produced by Manhattan Theatre Club, The Cherry Lane, Naked Angels, Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Alliance Theater, The Edinburg Fringe and the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference and published by Dramatists Play Service and The Best Monologues series.

She is a recipient of a National Endowment Fellowship, George Soros' OSA grant to study in Budapest and a Huntington Library Fellowship. She also works in film and television and won an Ace award for HBO's Vietnam War Stories.

Johnson is committed to the alliance between artists and their community and as a member of the 52nd Street Project wrote and directed over fifteen, one-act plays for inner-city kids.

Aurora Real de Asua

is a playwright, filmmaker, and actor based in New York. This past year she has workshopped Wipeout at The Old Globe's Powers New Voices Festival and Rivendell Theatre's Fresh Produce Series. She's also had the pleasure of developing her work with The Playwright's Realm, Chicago Children's Theatre, Victory Gardens, sideshow, Greenhouse Theatre, and Story Theatre. She is a 2020 Elizabeth George commission at South Coast Repertory. Her one-woman play Aping Jane was a finalist for 2020's BLANK Theatre's Future of Playwriting Prize. Her short film Heartsong debuted on Shorts of the Week, and has gone on to screen at the New York Latino FIlm Festival and the Midwest Film Festival, where it won two awards. She received a BA in theatre from Northwestern University and is currently getting her MFA in film at Columbia University.

​​ Maggie Burrows

is a film and theater director living in New York City. She has directed and developed works with Playwrights Horizons, The Atlantic, NYTW, WP, Williamstown Theatre Festival and The Geffen Playhouse. Member Lincoln Center Directors Lab, nominee for Yale's Sudler Prize, 2018 Sagal Directing Fellow at Williamstown Theatre Festival, and the 2018-2020 BOLD Resident Director at Northern Stage. Select credits: Legally Blonde (MUNY), Man of God (Geffen/Williamstown), Indecent (Juilliard), Trayf (Geffen), Damsels (Williamstown), The Sound of Music (Northern Stage), Spacebar (Wild Project). Associate Director: My Fair Lady (Beaumont), The Taming of the Shrew (Delacorte) and Constellations (MTC). Film: Condolences and the GOTV video for Michelle Obama's "When We All Vote" organization.

As a playwright, Hamish Linklater's credits include The Whirligig (New Group), The Cheats (Steep, Chicago) and The Vandal (the Flea), which has been performed in multiple countries and languages.

His film adaptation of Chuck Klosterman's Downtown Owl, co-directed with Lily Rabe, starring Rabe, Ed Harris and Henry Golding, will premiere in 2023.

As an actor his theater credits include Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night, Comedy of Errors, Winter's Tale, The Merchant of Venice opposite Al Pacino, as well as Lily Rabe, with whom he also performed in Much Ado About Nothing, Cymbeline, & Seminar on Broadway opposite Alan Rickman. Hamish received an Obie Award for his performance in School for Lies (CSC) and has been nominated for Drama Desk, Lortel, Outer Critics, and Drama League Awards.

His television credits include a Critics Choice nominated performance in "Midnight Mass," Starz's "Gaslight," FX's "Legion," HBO's "The Newsroom." Films include The Big Short, The Future, Magic in the Moonlight, and Dead for a Dollar.

will soon be seen in David E. Kelley's "Love and Death" on HBO MAX alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons and Patrick Fugit.

Rabe can currently be seen in the Apple TV+ series "Shrinking" alongside Harrison Ford. Rabe is currently in production on Apple TV+ "Presumed Innocent" with Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga.

She recently wrapped filming on Downtown Owl, co-directing and producing with her partner Hamish Linklater. She stars in the feature opposite Ed Harris, Vanessa Hudgens, Henry Golding and Finn Wittrock. Among her many other film credits, Rabe starred in Julia Hart's Miss Stevens and George Clooney's The Tender Bar.

Onstage, Rabe played Portia opposite Al Pacino in Dan Sullivan's The Merchant of Venice (Broadway, The Public Theater), for which she received Tony, Drama Desk, and Drama League nominations. Additional Broadway credits include Steel Magnolias, Seminar, The American Plan, and Heartbreak House. She has also starred onstage in Shakespeare in the Park at The Public's Much Ado About Nothing, As You Like It, and Cymbeline, and Off-Broadway in A Doll's House and Crimes of the Heart.

Off-Broadway: Lunch Bunch (Clubbed Thumb + PlayCo). Regional: Trayf (Geffen Playhouse), Romeo & Juliet (The Old Globe), Native Son (Yale Rep), The Member of The Wedding (Williamstown Theatre Festival). Currently, Louisa can be seen playing the role of Marian Brook in HBO's "The Gilded Age," an original series from "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes. Training: Yale School of Drama + British American Drama Academy.

ABOUT WILLIAMSTOWN THEATRE FESTIVAL

For seven decades, the Tony Award-recognized Williamstown Theatre Festival has brought emerging and professional theater artists together in the Berkshires to create a thrilling summer festival of diverse, world premiere plays and musicals, bold new revivals, and a rich array of accompanying cultural events.

Artists are drawn to Williamstown Theatre Festival to make great theater in an environment conducive to artistic risk-taking. Matthew Broderick, Audra McDonald, Dominique Morisseau, Mary-Louise Parker, Susan Stroman, Uma Thurman, and Blair Underwood are just a few of the luminous theater artists who have worked at the Festival. Many others, including Sterling K. Brown, Ty Burrell, Charlie Day, Paul Giamatti, Kathryn Hahn, Allison Janney, Brie Larson, Chris Pine, and George C. Wolfe, began their careers at the Festival.

Productions and artists shaped at the Festival fill theaters in New York City and around the world. Recently, Williamstown Theatre Festival was represented on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regionally by The Sound Inside, Grand Horizons, The Rose Tattoo, The Visit, Fool for Love, The Elephant Man, Seared, Selling Kabul, Unknown Soldier, and Lempicka, to name just a few. Cost of Living, which was developed and premiered at Williamstown Theatre Festival, was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and made its Broadway debut last fall.

Learn more about Williamstown Theatre Festival at www.wtfestival.org.