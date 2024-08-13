Laura Benanti And More Join BROADWAY CELEBRATES EQUALITY At 54 Below

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

54 Below will present “Broadway Celebrates Equality,” a celebration of Women’s Equality Day, Monday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m. The day marks the 104th anniversary of the certification of women's suffrage — the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The cast includes Ari Afsar (Jeannette: The Musical, Hamilton), Jenna Bainbridge (Suffs), Laura Benanti (Tony Award winner, Gypsy), Carole J. Bufford (Come Together), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!), Tamika Lawrence (The Heart of Rock and Roll), Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, The Skivvies), Julia Murney (Wicked), Qween Jean (Founder of Black Trans Liberation, Costume Designer) Jennifer Sanchez (On Your Feet!), Alexandra Silber (Fiddler On The Roof), D’Kaylah Unique Whitley (Suffs) and more to be announced.

They will be joined by musicians Sam Behr (Songwriter/multi-instrumentalist), Laura Dadap (Here Lies Love), and Debbie Christine Tjong (Sammy Rae and The Friends).

The concert is dedicated in memory of Rebecca Luker, a three-time Tony Award nominee, renowned recording artist and steadfast advocate for racial and gender equity. She died in December 2020.

Tony Award winners Danny Burstein (via video) and Laura Benanti will lead the tribute to Luker.

In addition to celebrating Women’s Equality Day, the concert elevates awareness about Proposal One (also known as the NY State Equal Rights Amendment), which can be found on the back of the 2024 New York State Election Day ballot.

“We want to help ensure that New Yorkers know that the State ERA is on the ballot, and where to find it,” said Lauren Molina, director and co-producer of the concert.

Molina serves as co-chair of Broadway Celebrates Awareness of Women’s Suffrage (BCAWS), the concert’s primary sponsor.

If approved by New York State voters, the amendment would provide constitutional protections based upon “ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy.”

In compliance with New York State Board of Elections rules, BCAWS has a position for or against the proposed amendment.

“Broadway Celebrates Equality” plays at 54 Below, 254 West 54th St. Broadway Celebrates Equal Rights plays at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 26 at 7pm. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) to $62 (includes $7 in fees.) Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). Livestream tickets are $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54Below.org/EqualRights. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.